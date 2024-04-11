Overwatch 2 Season 10 Mirrorwatch event swaps heroes with villains

Get ready to rewrite the hero playbook with the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Mirrorwatch event, which launches on April 23, 2024. The lines between heroes and villains completely shatter, as this unique season throws the established order into chaos. Watch as your favorite Overwatch champions transform into their most feared nemeses in a world where the indomitable Reinhardt leads a villainous charge and a reality where the nefarious Widowmaker fights for justice.

The new event promises to be an exploration of alternate realities, challenging your understanding of the Overwatch universe and demanding you adapt your strategies for a whole new way to play.

What is the Mirrorwatch limited-time event in Overwatch 2 Season 10?

Evil Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Mirrorwatch event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 10's Mirrorwatch throws a wild curveball for players. It's a limited-time event where the heroes you know and rely on are swapped with their villainous counterparts, or even vice versa. In this universe, Reinhardt throws his weight around for the bad guys, and the likes of Doomfist, Widowmaker, and Sombra scout for the good ones.

Talon becomes the good side in the new event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The event is almost like Overwatch and Talon swapping sides, which also includes their thematic colors. Doomfist, Widowmaker, and Sombra are shown in blue outfits, a symbol of Overwatch colors. Reinhardt, Brigitte, and Tracer are shown sporting red and black, the signature Talon colors.

When is the Mirrorwatch limited-time event coming to Overwatch 2 Season 10?

Timeline of the new event in Season 10 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 10 is launching on April 16, 2024. However, the Mirrorwatch limited-time event will not be available right off the bat. It is set to arrive on April 23, 2024, and will stay till May 13, 2024.

Players will get ample amount of time to explore this alternate universe and play this new game mode with reimagined abilities for their favorite Overwatch 2 champions.

Abilities reimagined in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Mirrorwatch event

Doomfist has a shield in the event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The event goes beyond just a cosmetic change. Heroes will have entirely reimagined abilities, making you rethink your strategies and approach to combat. It's a chance to experience the game in a completely new light and master unexpected hero kits.

Reinhardt's new shield with Matrix-like abilities in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

From the trailer in Overwatch, the following are the new abilities that we have been able to surmise:

Brace yourself to wield unexpected abilities - Mercy will be able to unleash devastating projectiles.

Doomfist will finally be able to take on a true Tank role with a shield comparable to that of Reinhardt.

Reinhardt's shield seems to have some properties of Baptiste's Amplification Matrix, as we see Bastion being able to shoot through the shield in a similar animation.

These were the few abilities teased in the latest trailer. More information will be revealed as the event launch approaches.

The Mirrorwatch event in Overwatch 2 Season 10 is a can't-miss experience for both seasoned veterans and curious newcomers. It's a chance to see the game from a completely fresh perspective, test your skills with reworked heroes, and potentially discover new favorites amongst the former villains.