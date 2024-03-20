Clash in Overwatch 2: What we know so far

Clash in Overwatch 2 is an innovative PvP mode that was unveiled at BlizzCon 2023. Featuring a five-point capture objective system and a mirrored map, it promises a brand new tug-of-war gameplay. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, the mode is poised to inject a thrilling twist into your favorite hero shooter.

This article explores all that we know about Clash and its unique capture point system, which emphasizes strategic back-and-forth between teams.

What is Clash in Overwatch 2?

Clash mode infographic from BlizzCon 2023 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Clash in Overwatch 2 ditches the traditional capture point format for a unique system that emphasizes a constant push and pull between teams. The map is mirrored, featuring five capture points arranged in a straight line.

At the start, each team automatically controls the two points closest to their spawn. The central point becomes the initial battleground, with the victor claiming it and unlocking a new point in their opponent's territory.

The key twist lies in the fact that capturing a point flips control of the adjacent point, creat­ing a back-and-forth dynamic where the frontline shifts constantly. It's like a thrilling tug-of-war, where success depends on strategic teamwork and quickly adjusting to changes on the battle­field.

New map for Clash in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's Developer Update provided more information on Clash. When the mode was first revealed in BlizzCon 2023, the developers said they had been looking into ways to bring back the lore-rich map of Hanamura to the game.

A new map named Hanaoka will be released for Clash in Overwatch 2. It will be set just outside Hanamura and will feature lore-specific information about the Hashimoto and Shimada clans. However, this will be a trial game mode.

The notorious 2CP mode was removed from Overwatch 2 owing to several complaints about it being severely unbalanced in the original title.

Hanamura, being a 2CP map, suffered the same fate and was removed. However, the map contains rich lore for the Overwatch story, especially for heroes like Genji, Hanzo and Kiriko.

When can you play Clash in Overwatch 2?

You will be able to play Clash in Overwatch 2 at the Season 10 launch.

With recent news revealing that Season 9 of Overwatch 2 has been extended, we have a new date set for the launch of Season 10. The new season will debut on April 16, 2024, at 12 PM PT.

The new game mode has sparked a lot of excitement, but we will have to wait and see how it turns out in game. Only time will tell whether it lives up to its hype.

