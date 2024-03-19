Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update: New game mode, map updates, and more

Developers at Blizzard released official news regarding the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer update on March 19, 2024. Game Director Aaron Keller unveiled some huge changes and insights about the upcoming updates in Blizzard’s tactical shooter on their official social media handles. With features ranging from a new Hero unlock system to a fresh game mode and several map updates, the developers have taken the community by storm.

Hence, before players hop in to experience these changes, let’s delve into the details of the new game mode, map updates, and more changes coming to the live servers soon.

What new map changes were announced in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer update?

According to the announcement in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer update, a few maps, including Dorado, Numbani, Midtown, and more existing selections, will get their much-needed rework in the upcoming seasons. However, there is no sign of a list of maps that will undergo reworks.

Additionally, Aaron Keller confirmed that by addressing the community's reactions, Colosseo will get a heavy rework in the upcoming Season 11 of Overwatch 2. We might see an end to those long corridors and unusual higher grounds. The developers might also add more flank routes to favor dive Heroes like Genji, Reaper, and others.

Additionally, the developers plan to add new maps for Overwatch 2 fans to cherish. To that end, a new Push map named Runasapi is about to make its debut following the release of Season 11. According to the information released during the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developers update, the map will be based on Peru and provide more insight into Illari and her origin.

Runasapi is the headquarters of the Inti warriors, masters of Solar Energy. Hence, developers might just drop a hint about the upcoming Heroes for the next couple of seasons.

What new game mode was announced in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer update?

A new Clash game mode is supposed to be released in Season 10, along with the long-awaited Hanaoka map (a reworked version of Hanamura from Overwatch 1), as promised during Blizzcon 2023.

The upcoming Clash mode will feature a total of five points located in a straight line. Two teams will fight over these points, starting from the center point. The first team to capture the most points within a particular time limit will be the winner.

More changes promised in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update

Along with the new modes and map changes, Blizzard is also introducing a Mythic Skin shop. This is a revamped Mythic system where players can buy their favorite Mythic skin featured in the old Battle Passes.

Moreover, along with the advent of Season 10, one can access any Hero immediately upon its release. They don’t have to purchase the premium segment of Battle Pass or grind till Tier 45 of the free segment to get access to a new Hero.

