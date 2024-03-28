How to get Venture early access in Overwatch 2

Developers at Blizzard have confirmed that Venture can be played in early access over the weekend, from March 28 to March 31, 2024. Along with a myriad of information in the Overwatch 2 Developer Update, it was revealed that all Heroes will be free again starting from Season 10. Although this means that the game's newest DPS character will be available to all for free, players can dive into the early access trials over the weekend.

This article will break down the limited-time opportunity to get your hands on this drill-wielding Hero before Season 10 officially kicks off in Overwatch 2.

How to play Venture in early access?

Hold onto your pickaxes because here's your guide to getting a head start with Venture, the new damage Hero in Overwatch 2. The Hero is currently available for a limited-time early access period from March 28 to March 31, 2024. This means you can try out their drill-wielding arsenal and unique underground mechanics before they officially join the Hero roster in Overwatch Season 10.

You must have the latest Overwatch 2 update downloaded to ensure access. Once you're ready for the action, click "Play" and select your de­sired game mode. Ve­nture's abilities are acce­ssible in Quick Play and Arcade modes, allowing ple­nty of chances to test their unique­ skills. Get an early start at learning this ne­w Hero by experime­nting thoroughly.

The Hero's appearance in the Competitive mode is unlikely since this is a trial option and in early access, and as such, is probably not fully balanced for competitive play.

Venture's abilities during the early access period in Overwatch 2

The DPS Hero's abilities in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Venture will be available in the limited-time early access period, with the entirety of their kit being available. Although these might see changes before its final release in Season 10, players can expect the DPS Hero to provide a fresh and fun experience over the weekend.

The archaeologist arrives packing a drill-based arsenal. Their main attack, the Smart Excavator, launches exploding seismic charges. Burrow lets them tunnel underground for a quick escape while Drill Dash propels them forward (even vertically), damaging enemies.

Tectonic Shock, their ultimate, unleashes devastating shockwaves. Passive abilities Explorer's Resolve grants shields for using abilities, and Clobber boosts their melee damage. You can find a more detailed explanation of the character's abilities here.

With Venture's full kit available during this early access period, you can jump right in and experiment with their unique drill-based attacks, subterranean escapes, and devastating ultimate. Don't miss this chance to get a head start on mastering the newest Hero in Overwatch 2 before they join the official roster in Season 10.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 also brings back the much-awaited mythic skins and a new currency system to unlock those. Those who were unable to acquire these skins should keep a keen eye and follow Sportskeeda as we bring more information on the topic.