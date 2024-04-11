Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap: Release date, new game mode, mythic updates, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap has been officially detailed by Blizzard Entertainment. Confirming past rumors, Season 10 "Venture Forth" will bring along a new DPS hero, game modes, and a unique theme that is unlike anything before. This also includes much-anticipated quality-of-life changes for obtaining past Mythic Skins.

An all-new Season equals all-new ways of fun, and players need not wait much longer as Season 10 arrives on April 16, 2024. Here are the full details of the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap.

Everything revealed in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap

Here is everything players can expect to indulge in throughout Season 10 "Venture Forth":

New DPS Hero Venture

Venture arrives soon as per the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We already got a taste of what Venture is capable of after they arrived in Season 9 for a quick and short public test play. As per the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap, they will officially become part of the game's roster come April 16 and players will be able to finally use them in matches.

As seen with the previous Tank hero Mauga, players should also expect some balance changes and minor tweaks to Vanture's stats to make them more fair to both play as and against in skirmishes.

The hero is armed with a powerful drill and unlike any other hero in Overwatch 2, they can drill underground and become invulnerable to damage. Check out our full Venture abilities guide to know more.

New Mirrorwatch Event

This is a nice change of pace (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fans familiar with Overwatch lore will be familiar with the rivalry between the titular Overwatch group and the antagonistic terrorist organization Talon. What if the two groups swapped themes? The new Mirrorwatch event — which is also what the new Battle Pass is themed on — brings this concept to life.

Talon villains that are part of the game's roster (such as Sombra, Widowmaker, and Doomfist) will get vigilante overhauls aesthetically while the good Overwatch heroes (like Reinhardt, Brigette, and Mercy) move over to the dark side. Furthermore, the new event will see these heroes possess changed abilities, such as Talon Mercy being able to fire projectiles from her staff.

Returning mythics will be obtainable

Cyber Demon Genji is considered one of the best Mythics in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each Season introduces one new mythic skin in the Battle Pass which is not just a rarity above Legendary but also obtainable as the last tier of the BP. Season 10 introduces the new Vengeance Mercy mythic skin but players will also be able to forego it in favor of one of the previously released mythic skins via past Seasons that are no longer active.

From Cyber Demon Genji and Amaterasu Kiriko to Adventurer Tracer and Onryo Hanzo, there are some amazing mythic skins in Overwatch 2.

New Limited Time Game Mode "Clash"

Clash is one of the new event modes as per the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A new game mode called Clash will be available for a limited-time trial. It takes place on the fresh map Hanaoka (not to be confused with the older Arcade map "Hanamura"). This is a war of attrition as players try to control a series of points.

While this sounds like the existing Flashpoint mode, it differs in how players must keep control of their points, while also stealing from the enemy.

Here are the remaining inclusions as per the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap:

Free Overwatch Coins earnable in BP instead of Challenges: Until now, players were able to earn free Overwatch Coins (the premium currency) by grinding the tedious Weekly Challenges. Thanks to the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap, these will now be awarded via the Battle Pass instead and are now being raised from the older max limit of 540 to 600 per Season. Weekly Challenges now reward Battle Pass XP instead.

Until now, players were able to earn free Overwatch Coins (the premium currency) by grinding the tedious Weekly Challenges. Thanks to the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap, these will now be awarded via the Battle Pass instead and are now being raised from the older max limit of 540 to 600 per Season. Weekly Challenges now reward Battle Pass XP instead. Pride Returns: Pride season is back with LGBTQ-themed cosmetics available in Season 10. Overwatch 2 has always been a very inclusive game and with Venture being the roster's first non-binary hero, it is an occasion to celebrate.

Expand Tweet

Overwatch 2 x PORSCHE D.VA skin: Blizzard had previously announced a partnership with the renowned automobile manufacturer and that a bunch of new cosmetics for the Tnak hero D.VA inspired by the new Macan Electric will arrive on April 16, 2024.

Blizzard had previously announced a partnership with the renowned automobile manufacturer and that a bunch of new cosmetics for the Tnak hero D.VA inspired by the new Macan Electric will arrive on April 16, 2024. Wrecking Ball Rework: The underrated but beloved Tank hero has been itching for a rework and Blizzard will be giving the adorable hamster his due in Season 10, concerning his Grappling Hook and Adaptive Shields ability.

The underrated but beloved Tank hero has been itching for a rework and Blizzard will be giving the adorable hamster his due in Season 10, concerning his Grappling Hook and Adaptive Shields ability. OWCS Dallas Major: The Overwatch Championships Series 2024 has already begun with the next session of competitive esports going live at Dreamhack Dallas Major on May 31, 2024.

That concludes our foray into the Overwatch 2 Season 10 roadmap.