5 beginner tips for Flashpoint game mode in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's recent Invasion update brought brand new additions to the game. While some were foreseen, like the new hero Illari, others surprised players. This includes the brand-new Flashpoint mode. The arena control game mode sees players rush to capture three points on large-scale maps. Since it is relatively new, players will need time to get used to its quirks.

With that said, here are some tips for players to improve at Flashpoint, as it requires more of a team effort than ever before in Overwatch 2.

Here are 5 tips to excel at Flashpoint in Overwatch 2

1) Have at least a few heroes with good mobility

Speed is important in Flashpoint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The biggest distinction with other modes in Overwatch 2 is how big these Flashpoint maps are. Currently, there are only two: Suravasa and New Junk City. Both feature beautiful and expansive locales with many flanks and entryways to capture flashpoints dotted around the location.

As such, players will always need to be ready to get a move on once the next flashpoint activates. It is wise to pick mobile characters to stay ahead of the opposition.

Wrecking Ball, Doomfist, and Echo are great picks. If players do have to use slower characters that are also some of the strongest in the roster, like Ana or Sigma, then Lucio's speed boost can help them get around faster.

2) Stay with the team at all costs

Strength in numbers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Given the size of these maps, it is easy for a player to get separated from their team. This could potentially make them a vulnerable target for foes to pick on. Since players will have to trudge back all the way from spawn, this can be problematic, especially since capture points progress quickly.

So it is vital for all players to be in each other's vicinity for maximum efficiency. If one member, such as a support, gets dived on, then others can rush in to help out. In short, the Flashpoint mode in Overwatch 2 is certainly more co-operation oriented than others in the game. Just be sure not to stray too far.

3) Impeding the opponent's progress can help

Sometimes being annoying can be the answer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since this game mode is all about strategically reaching and defending a point, players will need to dislodge any opponents that have hunkered down. Alternately, keeping them from getting near the point, to begin with, is a good choice as well.

Heroes with utility abilities like Mei's ice wall can help slow down the opponent team from moving in. Winston and D.VA are both great at denying space and dealing with squishy heroes. They can also serve as solid distractions by kiting opponents.

Given how capturing a point is all about the numbers, stalling even a little bit can mean the difference between a win and a loss.

4) Always be on the move and do not hesitate to swap if needed

Each hero has their perks and disadvantages (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Some spawn points can be a fair bit away from the flashpoint, which can be disastrous for the team, especially if they have been getting steamrolled throughout the match.

As such, it is important not to dilly-dally, as the clock is always ticking. Players should try different flanks and, most importantly, divide and conquer by luring away an opponent to whittle down their numbers.

If things get too messy, try to switch to another Overwatch 2 character and tackle the problem from another angle. Sombra, for one, is great on Flashpoint maps. This is due to her doubled movement speed when invisible and because she can spot low HP targets through the wall. Figure out what works best for each scenario by experimenting.

5) Memorize flashpoint locations via repeated plays

The maps are beautiful but can be confusing to get around (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each map has five flashpoints, and players must successfully capture 3 to win. However, newcomers will likely need some time to grasp each spot's location.

Maps have never been this large before in Overwatch 2. Thus, it is not uncommon for players to lag behind or accidentally take the longer route around.

This can be overcome by memorizing each spot thanks to frequently playing the mode. Furthermore, players should also take note of the paths leading to each flashpoint.

As mentioned before, these areas are wide open with many ambush points, so players will need to be alert at all times as well.

Overwatch 2's Invasion update is out on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.