Overwatch 2 Season 10 trailer reveals mythic Mercy and Battle Pass skins

The Overwatch 2 Season 10 trailer has dropped, revealing a new mythic Mercy and other Battle Pass skins. This season, dubbed "Venture Forth," promises not only a brand new damage hero but also a mind-bending Mirrorwatch event. Here's your first look at the mythic Mercy skin, a cosmetic masterpiece that reimagines the angelic healer as a force of ruthless and evil vengeance.

The season 10 Battle Pass overflows with goodies that will transform your favorite heroes into their opposite number, letting you unleash chaos (or wholesome villainy) on the battlefield.

Mythic Mercy skin in Overwatch 2 Season 10

The mythic Mercy skin screams evil and vengeance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 10 brings the long-awaited Mercy mythic skin for your favorite support hero. Releasing with Season 10 Battle Pass on April 16, 2024, the new skin, titled Vengeance Mercy, throws out the angelic facade and drapes Mercy in a dark, Talon-inspired outfit.

This cosmetic masterpiece features a sleek suit with a mysterious mask, hinting at a more ruthless side to the usually benevolent healer.

One of the customization options for the mythic Mercy skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like all other mythic skins, this too boasts multiple customization options, allowing you to choose between different color schemes, effects, and even the type of mask Mercy wears. Prepare to unleash your inner villain and heal your teammates in style with the season 10 mythic Mercy skin.

Overwatch 2 Season 10 trailer teases other Battle Pass skins

New Widowmaker skin in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Mirrorwatch event takes center stage in the Season 10 trailer, twisting the good guys into bad and vice versa. Besides shattering the hero-villain dichotomy, the Battle Pass teased a collection of skins that reimagine some fan favorites.

Doomfist, the tyrannical tank, trades his imposing metal fist for a high-tech gauntlet that can somehow produce a shield. Sombra, the mischievous infiltrator, sheds her hacker persona for a sleek, corporate spy look.

Widowmaker's chilling assassin aesthetic gets a heroic makeover, while Baptiste's medical expertise is twisted into a scorpion-like persona. Even Brigitte and Symmetra get a villainous makeover, hinting at a season full of unexpected twists.

With a brand new hero called Venture, a mind-bending event, and a Battle Pass overflowing with villainous skins, Overwatch 2 Season 10: Venture Forth promises to be a season unlike any other.

Whether you crave unleashing your inner villain with the mythic Mercy skin or witnessing the good guys turned bad with the Mirrorwatch event skins, Season 10 has something for every Overwatch player.