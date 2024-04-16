All bug fixes in Overwatch 2 Season 10

Bug fixes in Overwatch 2 Season 10 play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall experience for the players. Several issues regarding maps and some Heroes will be fixed after the patch goes live on April 16, 2024. Aside from these fixes, players can access a plethora of content including a fresh Battle Pass, a new DPS Hero, and brand-new skins. As we approach the release time, it’ll be interesting to see what the developers plan to inject to surprise the Overwatch players more.

This article will explore all bug fixes in the upcoming season 10 of Overwatch 2.

All Overwatch 2 Season 10 bug fixes

General Bug fixes

Hero Mastery Gauntlet - Fixed a bug that could cause more AI teammates than intended.

Fixed a bug with Wall Climb that could allow Heroes with the passive to climb infinitely.

Fixed a bug with Diamond, Masters, and Grandmaster not playing any effects when entering the Top 500.

Fixed a bug with duplicate entries on the Leaderboard.

Fixed the missing flash notification on taskbar when joining a game as a backfill.

Maps

Fixed in a previous update - Resolved an issue where jump pads could become deactivated.

Circuit Royal

Fixed an issue with the payload tires launching players unexpectedly.

Paraíso

Fixed an area near the second point where the payload dock could negatively impact Earth Shatter and Tectonic Shock’s ability to hit larger heroes.

Heroes

Echo

Fixed an issue with Duplicate that could prevent a death being counted if it was used as Echo falls off the map.

Doomfist

Fixed an interaction with Mei’s Ice Wall that could allow you to get under the map.

Fixed a bug with Power Block sounds triggering even if it was not blocking damage.

Illari

Fixed an issue with Captive Sun affecting targets through floors and ceilings.

Junkrat

Fixed a bug with Riptire receiving the self-healing passive.

Lifeweaver

Fixed a bug where some un-targetable heroes could be healed by Tree of Life.

Mauga

Fixed an interaction with Overrun and Brigitte’s Shield Bash that resulted in Mauga being knocked down with Overrun active.

Mercy

Fixed a bug with the Caduceus Staff not opening up with the Parasol emote and Pose.

Venture

Fixed a bug that would prevent Drill Dash from activating while underground if the input was pressed while falling through the air and Burrow was active.

Fixed a bug where Drill Dash could deal damage multiple times with the initial impact and instantly kill targets or knock them back exceedingly far.

Fixed a bug where certain heroes were still being pushed back even if they escaped from Drill Dash.

Fixed a bug where Venture would sometimes launch very far if using Drill Dash off a ledge while Burrowed.

Fixed a bug where attempting to emerge during Burrow near ledges would sometimes end the ability prematurely.

Fixed a bug where the third-person camera would snap back to first-person instantly if you were in the air when burrow ended.

Fixed a bug where UI prompts for emerging and Drill Dash were not visible during Burrow.

Fixed a bug that could allow players to prevent footfall audio from playing.

That’s all regarding all the bug fixes in the Overwatch 2 Season 10 update. To learn more about the upcoming season, click on these articles:

