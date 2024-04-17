Wrecking Ball rework in Overwatch 2: All abilities, how to play, and more

A Wrecking Ball rework has been introduced to Overwatch in Season 10. While the changes are trivial, they will shake up the way players utilize Wrecking Ball’s abilities. The former test subject, better known as Hammond, was introduced to the players on July 24, 2018. Those wondering about the changes in the tank hero’s abilities are in the right place.

This article details all abilities introduced with the Wrecking Ball rework and explains how to utilize them to their full extent.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

All abilities introduced with Wrecking Ball rework in Overwatch Season 10

Wrecking ball's reworked abilities in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All abilities introduced with the Wrecking Ball rework are detailed in the section below:

Minefield: (Ultimate): Wrecking Ball deploys a massive proximity minefield. The health of the mines are buffed from 50 to 60 HP.

Wrecking Ball deploys a massive proximity minefield. The health of the mines are buffed from 50 to 60 HP. Pile Driver: Wrecking Ball can slam onto the ground below him to damage all nearby adversaries and launch them upwards.

Wrecking Ball can slam onto the ground below him to damage all nearby adversaries and launch them upwards. Roll: Upon pressing this ability button, Wrecking Ball can transform into a ball and move around with increased movement speed.

Upon pressing this ability button, Wrecking Ball can transform into a ball and move around with increased movement speed. Grappling Claw: While grappling onto a point, holding the jump button will immediately retract the tether and pull you towards the point. This ability's cooldown is now reduced if you do not achieve the maximum speed.

While grappling onto a point, holding the jump button will immediately retract the tether and pull you towards the point. This ability's cooldown is now reduced if you do not achieve the maximum speed. Adaptive Shield: A portion of the shields you gain will also be bestowed to nearby teammates as Overhealth. Overhealth caps at 75 per teammate.

How to play Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2 Season 10

The new Wrecking Ball rework in Overwatch 2 Season 10 hasn’t changed much of his playstyle. Although you can maneuver the map freely, the reworked abilities now require you to stay somewhat near the enemies to utilize Wrecking Ball's Adaptive Shield to its full extent.

While moving around, you can initiate a fight by slamming down on the opponents using Piledriver and dealing damage with the Quad Cannons. Upon seeing the enemies grouped up in a spot, use your Grappling Claw to launch yourself into the air and deploy the proximity minefield by activating Wrecking Ball’s Ultimate ability, Minefield. It immobilizes the adversaries, allowing you and your allies a chance to push them, ultimately securing the objective.

For more articles related to Overwatch 2, check the following section:

