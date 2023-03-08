Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man collaboration event: All skins prices, challenges, rewards, and more

Blizzard announced the collaborative event between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man when Season 3 of the game was released earlier this year. The event kickstarted on March 7, 2023, and will last for a month before ending on April 6, 2023.

During the event, several new skins and other in-game cosmetics will be available in the game, some of which will need to be purchased from the shop. Others will be available as rewards for completing event challenges.

This is the first-ever in-game collaboration for Overwatch 2, and the developers believe this will pave the way for more IP crossovers in the future. This article contains all relevant information with respect to this event.

Everything to know about Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man collaborative event

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Grab the Legendary It’s a collaboration of heroic proportionsGrab the Legendary #Overwatch2 #OnePunchMan skins when they hit the Shop today It’s a collaboration of heroic proportions 👊Grab the Legendary #Overwatch2 x #OnePunchMan skins when they hit the Shop today 💥 https://t.co/p28488u7QE

Mike Ybarra, the president of Blizzard Entertainment, spoke about how the vision of Overwatch 2 aligns with that of the widely popular anime, and therefore it made sense to hold such a collaborative event.

A wide range of cosmetics will be available in the Hero-shooter during the event. The event's highlight will be the availability of four Hero skins along with skins for their weapons and weapon charms, highlight intros, and new victory poses. While most of these will be part of the shop, some will be available for free by completing challenges.

All One Punch Man-themed Hero skins and their price

The Hero skins players can get as part of the collaborative event, and their prices in Overwatch 2 are:

1) Saitama Doomfist

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



🥊 Saitama Doomfist is available in-game now for 2500 Overwatch Coins Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Bundle🥊 Saitama Doomfist is available in-game now for 2500 Overwatch Coins Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Bundle 👊🥊 Saitama Doomfist is available in-game now for 2500 Overwatch Coins https://t.co/mHN0W66t8M

Saitama is the titular One Punch Man, with Doomfist cosplaying him in the game. The Damage Hero skin was the first to be announced when the event was revealed.

The Doomfist x Saitama bundle is available in the shop for 2500 OW Coins and contains the following items:

"Saitama" skin

"Training Regimen" emote

"One Hundred Pushups ..." voice line

"Saitama Punch" highlight intro

"Saitama - Doomfist" name card

2) Terrible Tornado Kiriko

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



🌪 Terrible Tornado (aka Tatsumaki) Kiriko is available in-game now for 2100 Overwatch Coins Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Bundle🌪 Terrible Tornado (aka Tatsumaki) Kiriko is available in-game now for 2100 Overwatch Coins Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Bundle 👊🌪 Terrible Tornado (aka Tatsumaki) Kiriko is available in-game now for 2100 Overwatch Coins https://t.co/zclKi64LeI

Kiriko is one of the newest Heroes to join the Overwatch 2 ranks. Terrible Tornado is one of the most powerful heroes in the anime and is known to use Psychokinesis.

The Kiriko x Terrible Tornado bundle is available in the shop for 2100 OW Coins and contains the following items:

"Terrible Tornado" skin

"Terribly Impressive" victory pose

"Terrible Tornado - Kiriko" name card

3) Genos Genji

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



🦾 Genos Genji is available in-game now for 1900 Overwatch Coins Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Bundle🦾 Genos Genji is available in-game now for 1900 Overwatch Coins Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Bundle 👊🦾 Genos Genji is available in-game now for 1900 Overwatch Coins https://t.co/tbpkWnDRG9

The Genos x Genji bundle is available in the shop for 1900 OW Coins and contains the following items:

"Genos Genji" skin

"Genos - Genji" name card

4) Mumen Rider Soldier 76

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



🪖 Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Legendary Skin

🪪 Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Name Card

‍♂️ Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose

Justice Crash Highlight Intro



🏅 Complete in-game challenges to unlock through April 6 Get FREE #OnePunchMan Rewards in #Overwatch2 🪖 Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Legendary Skin🪪 Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Name Card‍♂️ Cyclist of Justice Victory PoseJustice Crash Highlight Intro🏅 Complete in-game challenges to unlock through April 6 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Get FREE #OnePunchMan Rewards in #Overwatch2 ✨🪖 Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Legendary Skin🪪 Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Name Card🚴‍♂️ Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose💥 Justice Crash Highlight Intro🏅 Complete in-game challenges to unlock through April 6 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nTmIY4ZxpC

The Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin was announced a while back and is the only free skin from the series. This means you will not be able to purchase it from the shop but instead have to complete challenges to unlock the Hero skin and its tertiary rewards, which include:

"Mumen Rider Soldier 76" skin

"Justice Crash" highlight intro

"Cyclist of Justice" victory pose

"Mumen Rider - Soldier 76" name card

All challenges and associated rewards in the Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man event

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch #Overwatch2 x



3 Legendary One-Punch Man Skins in Shop

6 New Challenges with Earnable Cosmetics

Earnable Legendary Mumen Rider - Solider: 76 Skin



& much more! #onepunchman is LIVE3 Legendary One-Punch Man Skins in Shop6 New Challenges with Earnable CosmeticsEarnable Legendary Mumen Rider - Solider: 76 Skin& much more! #Overwatch2 x #onepunchman is LIVE👊 3 Legendary One-Punch Man Skins in Shop💥 6 New Challenges with Earnable Cosmetics🚲 Earnable Legendary Mumen Rider - Solider: 76 Skin& much more! https://t.co/sL5TWK4RpP

The game has six challenges as part of the special anime collaboration event. Each has a cosmetic reward associated with it, one of which is the promised Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin. The challenges and corresponding rewards are as follows:

Challenge Title Task Rewards Saitama's Fist Complete 4 games. Wins grant double progress 5,000 battle pass XP, Saitama Fist Weapon Charm Making A Name Compete 8 games. Wins grant double progress 5,000 battle pass XP, Mumen Rider Name Card Justice Crash Complete 12 games. Wins grant double progress 5,000 battle pass XP, Justice Crash Highlight Intro Cyclist of Justice Complete 16 games. Wins grant double progress 5,000 battle pass XP, Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose Might of Boros Complete 20 games. Wins grant double progress 5,000 battle pass XP, Boros Weapon Charm Becoming Mumen Rider Complete 24 games. Wins grant double progress 5,000 battle pass XP, Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin

Given that the challenges are fairly simple and you can progress on them simultaneously, getting all the rewards should not be difficult.

That is all there is to know about the collaboration between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man. As mentioned, the event will stay live until April 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes