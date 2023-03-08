Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man collaboration event: All skins prices, challenges, rewards, and more

Blizzard announced the collaborative event between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man when Season 3 of the game was released earlier this year. The event kickstarted on March 7, 2023, and will last for a month before ending on April 6, 2023.
During the event, several new skins and other in-game cosmetics will be available in the game, some of which will need to be purchased from the shop. Others will be available as rewards for completing event challenges.
This is the first-ever in-game collaboration for Overwatch 2, and the developers believe this will pave the way for more IP crossovers in the future. This article contains all relevant information with respect to this event.
Everything to know about Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man collaborative event
Mike Ybarra, the president of Blizzard Entertainment, spoke about how the vision of Overwatch 2 aligns with that of the widely popular anime, and therefore it made sense to hold such a collaborative event.
A wide range of cosmetics will be available in the Hero-shooter during the event. The event's highlight will be the availability of four Hero skins along with skins for their weapons and weapon charms, highlight intros, and new victory poses. While most of these will be part of the shop, some will be available for free by completing challenges.
All One Punch Man-themed Hero skins and their price
The Hero skins players can get as part of the collaborative event, and their prices in Overwatch 2 are:
1) Saitama Doomfist
Saitama is the titular One Punch Man, with Doomfist cosplaying him in the game. The Damage Hero skin was the first to be announced when the event was revealed.
The Doomfist x Saitama bundle is available in the shop for 2500 OW Coins and contains the following items:
- "Saitama" skin
- "Training Regimen" emote
- "One Hundred Pushups ..." voice line
- "Saitama Punch" highlight intro
- "Saitama - Doomfist" name card
2) Terrible Tornado Kiriko
Kiriko is one of the newest Heroes to join the Overwatch 2 ranks. Terrible Tornado is one of the most powerful heroes in the anime and is known to use Psychokinesis.
The Kiriko x Terrible Tornado bundle is available in the shop for 2100 OW Coins and contains the following items:
- "Terrible Tornado" skin
- "Terribly Impressive" victory pose
- "Terrible Tornado - Kiriko" name card
3) Genos Genji
The Genos x Genji bundle is available in the shop for 1900 OW Coins and contains the following items:
- "Genos Genji" skin
- "Genos - Genji" name card
4) Mumen Rider Soldier 76
The Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin was announced a while back and is the only free skin from the series. This means you will not be able to purchase it from the shop but instead have to complete challenges to unlock the Hero skin and its tertiary rewards, which include:
- "Mumen Rider Soldier 76" skin
- "Justice Crash" highlight intro
- "Cyclist of Justice" victory pose
- "Mumen Rider - Soldier 76" name card
All challenges and associated rewards in the Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man event
The game has six challenges as part of the special anime collaboration event. Each has a cosmetic reward associated with it, one of which is the promised Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin. The challenges and corresponding rewards are as follows:
Given that the challenges are fairly simple and you can progress on them simultaneously, getting all the rewards should not be difficult.
That is all there is to know about the collaboration between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man. As mentioned, the event will stay live until April 6, 2023.