Overwatch 2 Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin: How to get, release date, and more

A collaboration between Overwatch 2 and One-Punch Man was announced when the trailer for Season 3 of Blizzard's Hero-shooter title dropped earlier this month. The video depicted a Saitama-themed Doomfist skin, and the Season 3 blog post promised other rewards, including more skins.

The One-Punch Man event in the game will take place in Season 3 between March 7 and April 6, 2023. A new skin from the collaboration was officially revealed earlier today via a post on Overwatch's Twitter account. This one is based on the OPM character Mumen Rider and is a skin for the Damage Hero Soldier: 76.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 skin coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 3.

Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin coming to Overwatch 2 Season 3 as part of One-Punch Man collaboration

Get 5 free Battle Pass tiers by logging in before Feb 14

Earn 1500 OW Credits in the free Battle Pass track

Season 3 has earnable rewards for everyone

The Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin will be released on March 7, 2023, along with the rest of the anime collaboration. So far, it has been confirmed that the cosmetic will be of the Legendary tier, described as "earnable." So, it looks like you will have to complete challenges from the event in order to unlock the skin.

It is yet to be confirmed what the tasks will be, but based on the trend that Blizzard follows, there will most likely be some event-special mode that players will have to participate in to unlock the rewards.

Meanwhile, the developers have said that they want to give players more freedom in choosing which modes to play while completing challenges. So it will be interesting to see how things turn out for the event.

The moment the Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man collaboration was revealed!

The Soldier 76 skin in Overwatch 2 looks exactly like Mumen Rider's outfit from the anime. He is wearing a black and brown battle suit, put together with the latter's metallic belt and the signature green biking helmet. The fact that Mumen Rider also has the biker's glasses makes him the perfect character for the Soldier 76 skin as it can be easily transferred into the Damage Hero's tactical visors.

Mumen Rider is one of the low-tier heroes in the anime and was introduced early on in the story. He is not one of the strongest or the most popular from the series. The character is, however, known to be quite valiant and not afraid to take on villains who are much stronger than him.

Overwatch 2 players were expecting skins based on more popular One-Punch Man heroes like Tatsumaki and Fubuki or even villains like Boros and Garou to make an appearance next. However, they will have to wait a bit longer for those.

Get a closer look at Saitama Doomfist before the crossover arrives March 7!



First Teaser Trailer for #Overwatch2 x One Punch Man

Blizzard also revealed a clip solely for the Saitama Doomfist skin, which will be the center of attention of the event. Now that we know that players will be able to earn the Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin, it can be said with some certainty that the Saitama skin will appear in the shop as well.

Overwatch 2's Season 3 has added a number of really cool-looking cosmetics to the game. The Battle Pass skins, the Hanzo outfit from the Ultimate Valentine's event, and the PachiMarchi offering for Roadhog look very good and will be great additions to your collection.

