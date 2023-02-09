All Hero skins coming to Overwatch 2 store in Season 3

Overwatch 2 players, buckle up for an epic ride as Season 3 is just a few short days away from being released! It will bring lots of new and exciting content, including a multitude of fresh Hero skins. The Overwatch 2 store will be overflowing with a diverse range of items for every hero in the game soon, each with its own unique design, color scheme, and backstory.

Season 3's skins are set to raise the bar and take hero customization to the next level with their classic or fresh designs. Whether you're looking to show off your favorite character in a new light or just seeking a new look, the upcoming cosmetics are guaranteed to satisfy even the most demanding Overwatch players.

All skins coming to the shop in Overwatch 2

Epic Skin: Punk Pharah

Epic Skin: Punk Pharah



This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery as a shop item likely for 🪙 1000 Overwatch Coins.

One of the most anticipated skins in Season 3 is Punk Pharah, a punk-styled version of the beloved Egyptian rocketeer. The item stands out from the crowd due to its vibrant neon blue, pink, and yellow colors that add an air of chaos to this cosmetic. This skin is sure to be a fan favorite and will be a great inclusion in Overwatch 2.

Epic Skin: Pearlescent Brigitte

Epic Skin: Pearlescent Brigitte



This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery as a shop item likely for 🪙 1000 Overwatch Coins.

This skin is sure to make heads turn and dazzle your opponents. With the combination of Brigitte’s signature armor and glowing white pearls, this item will help you look your best when you take to the battlefield.

This cosmetic boasts several unique features, such as a pearlescent round shield, modified shoulder armor, and a shining pearl-inspired pattern across the chest piece. Moreover, its colors also extend to Brigitte’s mace, presenting a beautiful and captivating effect.

Epic Skin: Sugar Bomb Wrecking Ball

Epic Skin: Sugar Bomb Wrecking Ball



This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery as a shop item likely for 🪙 1000 Overwatch Coins.

The Sugar Bomb Wrecking Ball skin features a bright and vibrant color palette, which includes brown, pink, yellow, blue, and white. The character is wearing a robotic suit with a white and yellow pattern. It is also armed with a large wrecking ball, which features a special sugar bomb design, giving it a unique and eye-catching look.

Epic Skin: Midnight Camo Ana

Epic Skin: Midnight Camo Ana



This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery as a shop item likely for 🪙 1000 Overwatch Coins.

This is one of the coolest-looking skins for Ana to date in Overwatch 2. This Midnight Camo cosmetic has a sleek, black design that stands out from the other items in the game. Its darker look is in contrast to the bright colors seen on other characters. The design is also incredibly detailed, with a patterned texture used all over it, which makes her look like she is wearing an advanced form of military armor.

Epic Skin: Golfer: 76 Soldier 76

Epic Skin: Golfer: 76 Soldier 76



This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery as a shop item likely for 🪙 1000 Overwatch Coins.

This skin features a classic look for the character Soldier 76, with a golf-style blue shirt and a golfer's cap. There are some green details on it that complement the other colors. If a cosmetic with a casual yet intimidating appearance is something you seek, this one might just be right up your alley.

Legendary Skin: Divine Monkey Genji

The Divine Monkey Genji skin includes a new helmet with white details and a blue and red face mask. In the new cosmetic, the character wears a full-body suit with a red and gold design. He also carries a two-bladed katana.

Legendary Skin: Necromancer Ramattra

The skin design is a combination of dark magic and necromancy. It features a black velvet cloak with a hood and gem-encrusted stuff. The color scheme is predominantly black with silver accents. The overall impression the skin gives is one of strength and mystery.

Legendary Skin: Cupid Hanzo

The skin gives Hanzo a bright pink and white color palette, and he wears a white and pink kimono-style robe with a gold bow on his back. His arrows have been replaced with white and pink arrows with gold hearts. Also, his bow is gold and features a heart design on it.

Mythic Skin: Turtle Ship D.Va

This skin is inspired by the legendary Turtle Ship from the 16th century. The “Turtle Ship” was a warship used by the Korean Navy to repel Japanese forces and protect the country’s shores in the 16th century.

The Turtle Ship D.Va skin features an impressive and unique design that brings this legendary ship to life. It features a bright turtle-like shell with golden accents and a regal blue underbelly. The armor pieces have a more traditional Korean design, with bright yellow accents and a bold blue trim.

Legendary Skin: Black Metal Junker Queen

This skin in Overwatch 2 features a unique design, combining the game's signature cyberpunk aesthetic with a fierce and edgy attitude. The armor is composed of black and silver metal features, with a unique design that is both intimidating and stylish. The shoulder plate features intricate details that give the cosmetic a formidable edge.

Legendary Skin: Beekeeper Sigma

This unique skin gives Sigma, a scientist-turned-Omnic-mech, a brand new look in Overwatch 2. The vibrant colors and eye-catching design of the skin are sure to stand out in-game, making it a must-have for players.

The item features a matte yellow body with an intricate metallic design on the chest, back, and arms. The color scheme of the skin is complete with solid black accents.

Epic Skin: Monkey Business Winston

Overwatch 2 Season 3 New Epic Skins



PUNK Pharah

DELUXE Baptiste

PEARLESCENT Brigitte

MONKEY BUSINESS Winston Overwatch 2 Season 3 New Epic SkinsPUNK PharahDELUXE BaptistePEARLESCENT BrigitteMONKEY BUSINESS Winston https://t.co/k2ikG0kmFQ

The Monkey Business Winston skin in Overwatch 2 is not only aesthetically pleasing but also provides an interesting reimagining of Winston’s character. He is no longer the scientific genius of the original Overwatch, but instead an ape ready to cause some serious mayhem. The skin features Winston in a tuxedo and a hat, looking ready to cause some serious trouble.

Legendary Skin: Raijin Ashe

This skin in Overwatch 2 is a celebration of the thunder gods' power and ferocity and is one of the game's most striking skins.

Raijin Ashe is based on the Japanese god of thunder, Raijin. He is depicted as a powerful warrior with a lightning-emblazoned cloak and is equipped with a powerful hammer. The skin is available in bright blue and orange, allowing players to customize the look of their favorite hero.

Legendary Skin: Mei Empress

This new skin in Overwatch 2 provides Mei with a beautiful, royal aesthetic. She is a beloved character in the Overwatch universe, and this item pays tribute to her legacy.

The Mei Empress is a special Legendary-level skin. It features Mei wearing a beautiful ornate red and gold gown, and her hair is adorned with a golden crown. The attention to detail on this skin is remarkable, and it perfectly captures the beauty and grace of the female character.

Epic Skin: Honey Bee Mercy

Epic Skin: Honey Bee Mercy

The cosmetic's design is based on her original angelic form in Overwatch 2 but comes with a much more vibrant and appealing color palette. Her classic wings have been replaced with bumblebee-themed wings, her armor has been replaced with a yellow-and-black striped pattern, and her staff has been altered as well.

Legendary Skin: Zenyatta Takoyaki

Legendary Skin: Zenyatta Takoyaki
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Legendary Takoyaki Zenyatta Skin and Takoyaki Victory Pose

This skin is the perfect representation of Overwatch 2's Japanese influence, as well as Zenyatta's unique abilities.

Takoyaki is a popular Japanese snack made of fried dough balls and served with various toppings. The skin uses it in an attempt to appeal to players. Zenyatta Takoyaki replaces Zenyatta's traditional outfit is replaced by a bright blue and black kimono, and his headdress is changed for a takoyaki headpiece. His orbs, usually a golden yellow, now appear to be made of the aforementioned popular snack.

