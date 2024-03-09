"I can’t wait for this skin to come": Overwatch 2 community hails "Faye Valentine" as best Ashe skin

The upcoming "Faye Valentine" skin for Ashe in Overwatch 2 is already seeing much acclaim, with some fans hailing it as the best skin even before the in-game models have been released. Part of the Cowboy Bebop collaboration scheduled to go live on March 12, 2024, the bundle boasts skins depicting prominent characters from the Cowboy Bebop anime, hailed as one of the best retro space odysseys.

The Faye Valentine skin for Ashe has particularly caught the attention of the game's entire community. Although not a free skin, fans have expressed their strong desire to cop this skin in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 community excited for upcoming "Faye Valentine" skin for Ashe

"Side note I can’t wait for this skin to come out so I can throw my money at it."

The short trailer released on X by Overwatch teased five skins for the collaboration event. These included skins for Cassidy, Sombra, Wrecking Ball, Mauga, and finally Ashe. However, with Ashe being depicted as Faye Valentine, fans are already brimming with excitement.

Overwatch 2's track record with fans has been bumpy. This latest collab with Cowboy Bebop had everyone buzzing, but some disagreed with u/Harleysboo's Reddit post. Let's just say the internet is full of space cowboys with discerning tastes, and they're waiting to see this Faye Valentine skin land before they declare it a victory for the rebellion.

Amid the debate on how the 2D model shown in the trailer will differ from the actual 3D model in the game, u/WilliamSorry came up with an astute observation. Ashe's gun is already depicted quite perfectly in the 2D model, which leads the user to believe that the skin will actually look the same, with micro-adjustments in the 3D in-game model.

As has been the trend with other skins and with the One Punch Man collaboration, the Faye Valentine is likely to cost 1900 coins in Overwatch 2, which roughly translates to a $19.99 bracket.

Here are some of the more notable reactions from the community.

One particular user, u/SurreptitiousSilence, commented that Ashe would have been a better match for the Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration, which has seen a legendary D.Va skin as of yet.

As the Overwatch 2 community gears up for the Cowboy Bebop collaboration on March 12, 2024, another sleek partnership with Porsche is also ready to zoom in at the advent of Season 10.

With back-to-back stellar collaborations, one can only wonder what Blizzard has in store after these events. A new Genji skin hasn't been seen in a while, so perhaps the cyber ninja will see some uber-cool collaboration in the near future.

Either way, fans of the game should prepare to lighten their wallets, as Blizzard is coming for your money with sheer indomitable force.