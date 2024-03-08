All potential changes coming with Overwatch 2 mid-season update (Season 9)

The Overwatch 2 mid-season update for Season 9 is all set to release on March 12, 2024. The developers have promised to bring a plethora of changes that aim toward slightly restoring the previous meta. Nearly half the roster featuring Ana, Lifeweaver, Doomfist, and more are getting buffed, alongside a reduced DPS passive that’ll make Tanks more viable than the current meta.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 has introduced a slew of drastic changes that shook the meta completely and altered core gameplay. While some changes were embraced positively, issues like the overpowering DPS passive and other similar additions wreaked havoc.

Aaron Keller addressed these issues and revealed some of the tweaks the developers are about to introduce in-game. As we’ve come midway through the season, the developers will be focusing on re-balancing the Heroes in the game.

This article will provide a detailed explanation of all the potential changes coming in the Overwatch 2 mid-season update (Season 9).

All expected changes in Overwatch 2 mid-season update (Season 9) patch

Expand Tweet

General Changes

The nerf of the DPS passive is clearly the highlight of the Overwatch 2 mid-season update for Season 9. After seeing the community's reaction, alongside the significant changes in the pick rate of brawl and poke Tanks like Reinhardt, Sigma, and Junkerqueen, the developers decided to reduce the healing reduction from 20% to 15%.

The aforementioned change will slightly bring back the brawl and push Tanks into prominence. We can expect a surge in their gameplay during competitive and tournament matches.

Support Changes

Supports like Ana and Lifeweaver will receive massive buffs in their healing abilities. Now, the damage and healing with Ana’s Biotic Grenade has increased to 90 from 60. On the other hand, Lifeweaver’s primary healing ability increased to 80 (it was previously 70). However, the charging time has increased to 1.15 seconds.

Tank Changes

Tank Heroes like Doomfist and Mauga will also receive buffs. While Doomfist is only getting a minor buff to his ultimate, Meteor Strike, allowing him to inflict the minimum damage of 50 instead of 15, Mauga will be able to provide 100 over health. Additionally, his Overdrive ability is getting a buff as it receives a reduced duration of 4 seconds from 5.

Game Director Keller also added that Wrecking Ball will receive a small rework in the upcoming Season 10 to make him more viable for the Tank mains.

Support Heroes like Moira and Zenyatta have seen a surge in their pick rate, and Dive Tanks like D.VA, Winston, and Doomfist have become the first choice of every Tank main in Season 9 of Overwatch 2.

The developers are trying to restore the original meta by introducing these changes. Fans can expect to see more updates towards the balancing and ever-shifting meta.

When will the Overwatch 2 mid-season update (Season 9) release?

Expand Tweet

The Overwatch 2 mid-season update for Season 9 is all set to release on March 12, 2024, at 12 pm PT. This mid-season patch will be available to download across all platforms globally at similar times, regardless of all time zones.

To read more articles like the Overwatch 2 mid-season update (Season 9), click here:

OWCS NA group Format || OWCS EMEA group Format || Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Beebop || All Season 9 Hero skins