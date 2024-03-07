Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS) EMEA Group Stage schedule, format, and more

The brand-new Overwatch Championship Series (dubbed OWCS) is almost here, and Blizzard Entertainment has announced the schedule for Week 1 for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) participant groups. These matches will take place from March 8 to March 17, 2024, and feature four groups of four teams each. Here, the top two winning line-ups from each group will move on to the Main Event.

Players eager to find out if their favorite teams will make it in should keep an eagle's eye on the schedule and progression. Here is everything they need to know about the Overwatch Championship Series EMEA Group Stage and what's to come.

Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS) EMEA Group Stage schedule details

Here is the complete laydown on what's what (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As mentioned before, fans will see various talented Overwatch 2 professionals go head to head when the livestream airs on Friday, March 8, 2024, across Twitch and YouTube. Without further ado, here are the four groups and the included teams lined up to appear at the Group Stage event:

Group A:

A-Square Tengu

nu.age

Team Peps

Twisted Minds

Group B:

BuboSprayCheck

EF Flexodiax

LeftRightGnight

Quick Esports

Group C:

AWW YEAH

Bingus

ROC Esports

Sheer Cold

Group D:

AOMA Esports

Celtas

Ex Oblivione

Spacestation Gaming

Here's how the teams within a group have been divided to face off against one other:

Twisted Minds VS nu.age

nu.age Team Peps VS A-Square Tengu

A-Square Tengu BuboSprayCheck VS EF Flexodiax

EF Flexodiax Quick Esports VS LeftRightGnight

LeftRightGnight ROC Esports VS Bingus

Bingus Sheer Cold VS AWW YEAH

AWW YEAH Spacestation Gaming VS Celtas

Celtas Ex Oblivione VS AOMA Esports

A total of eight final teams will make it to the Main Event set for March 21, 2024, during Week 4. This will follow a double-elimination format where two will be pitted against each other until the last roster standing will be crowned victorious.

There is still a long way to go, however, as Overwatch Championship Series 2024 will see more Qualifiers and Main Events in April 2024. This will be further followed by Majors in May 2024, and then several more events leading up to the epic Finals in November 2024.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.