10 best free to play games on phones in 2024

There are countless free to play games for mobile users to dive into. However, only a few are good enough to keep us engaged through superior gameplay and advanced graphics. If you are always on the lookout for cool new mobile games, you’ve come to the right place. In this feature, we’ll share a few free to play games on phones that do not burn a hole in your pocket yet offer high-quality gameplay.

Remember that the free to play games listed below are not ranked or put in any order of preference as such. Rather, they are randomly placed.

The 10 best free to play games for Android and iOS devices in 2024

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Genre: Battle-royale

Primarily a battle royale title, Call of Duty Mobile also offers a plethora of exciting modes that can keep you engaged for a long time. This includes Team Deathmatches, the classic Search and Defuse, Frontline, and more, making it more than just a simple battle royale game.

With millions playing online on a daily basis, finding your ideal match is not an issue with this title. So do give this popular battle royale gem a try.

2) Genshin Impact

Genre: RPG, Action-adventure, open-world

Genshin Impact’s breathtaking open world of Tevyat takes us across mind-blowing landscapes akin to the popular Nintendo title The Legend of Zelda. Apart from that, it offers an engaging lore and an ever-expanding roster of characters with engrossing backstories.

In Genshin Impact, you can participate in grand adventures, explore secret dungeons, unlock powerful elemental powers for your characters, and take on formidable enemy bosses. Overall, Genshin Impact is one of the best free to play games on phones out there.

3) Honkai Star Rail

Genre: RPG, Action-adventure, Roguelike

Although Genshin Impact remains developer MiHoYo’s flagship offering, Honkai Star Rail nonetheless distinguishes itself as a unique RPG adventure through its tactical turn-based battle mechanics.

Similar to Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail also offers a diverse roster of customizable characters that you get to command in tactical turn-based battles. Furthermore, it takes players across a stunning interstellar journey with the ultimate aim of unraveling the mysteries of the alternate universe where the game is based.

4) Pokemon Go

Genre: MMO, Monster Catcher

A game based on augmented reality, Pokemon Go lets you relive the nostalgia of catching all of your favorite Pokemon from your childhood on your mobile phone.

This free to play game lets you explore the real world, searching for Pokemon through your phone. With the help of the critters you’ve caught, participate in gym battles, raids, community challenges, and more.

5) Warframe Mobile

Genre: MMORPG, Shooter

Globally launched for iOS devices recently, Warframe Mobile is an action-packed sci-fi adventure with over 70 million active online players. This free to play game offers cross-platform features as well since Warframe Mobile is a recreation of the popular title that many have enjoyed on their consoles and PCs.

6) Clash Royale

Genre: MMO, Card game, Strategy

A tower defense title and strategic card game mashed into one, Clash Royale is an extremely addictive and easy-to-play title where your goal is to destroy all the opponent’s towers before time runs out. In Clash Royale, you must strategically outperform your opponents in the battle arena by placing the appropriate cards at the right time during a match.

7) Asphalt 9 Legends

Genre: Online racing

Asphalt 9 Legends is a thrilling arcade racer where you get to compete against racing enthusiasts all across the globe. The game lets you customize your dream car and race across competitive courses, offering breathtaking graphics.

Asphalt 9 Legends offers a diverse catalog of cars, stunning graphics, and intuitive controls, making it the go-to racing game on phones.

8) Free Fire Max

Genre: Battle-royale

Southeast Asia and India’s most loved battle-royale game on mobile, Garena’s Free Fire Max offers similar shooting mechanics like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. What sets Free Fire Max apart is that the agents you carry have special abilities at their disposal.

This adds an added layer of fun to the battle royale matches. With a plethora of agents to choose from and each having special abilities, Free Fire Max offers that extra bit of zest missing in most of the contemporary battle royale titles.

9) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk FPS

Genre: Multiplayer FPS

A full-blown multiplayer sci-fi shooter with a cyberpunk-themed setting, Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk completely embodies how far shooter games have come over the past few years on mobile phones.

Apart from well-optimized shooting mechanics, players get to choose a vast array of creative weapons to wreak havoc on opponents. The gameplay is filled to the brim with gunplay features and mobility-based items such as Jetpacks and is definitely recommended for anyone looking for a brand-new FPS adventure.

10) Legends of Runeterra

Genre: MMO, Card game, Strategy

Legends of Runterra represents the world of League of Legends in a card game. Launched in 2020, Legends of Runterra is one of the best tactical card games featuring beautiful card designs, hundreds of cards to choose from, boasting unique abilities, and an overall emphasis on long-term strategy and decision-making.

The free to play game revolves around the League of Legends factions like Bilgewater and Shadow Isles, with each faction having their heroes or champions represented in playable cards. Each deck can have two core factions, like the ones mentioned above. Which factions and heroes you pick to build your deck is up to you.

Winding up

From emerging RPGs to addictive card games, the future of free to play games on phones is very bright. With millions of options out there, picking one can be a daunting task.

So, which among these free to play games will you give it a go? Let us know in the comments section below. Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming-related articles, game guides, the latest game launch news, and more.