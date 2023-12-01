5 racing games like Asphalt 9 to play on phones (2023)

Developed and published by Gameloft, Asphalt 9: Legends is the latest installment in the renowned racing video game series. Typically, the Asphalt franchise's gameplay revolves around arcade racing across the globe, challenging players to finish races while dodging the local authorities. The latest title boasts improved features, a wide array of vehicles, and new controls.

With so many new improvements, Asphalt 9: Legends has become more spec-heavy. This article lists a few alternative racing games that are easy to run on mobile devices.

Note - This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Real Racing 3 and other racing games like Asphalt 9 to play on phones (2023)

1) Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is similar to Asphalt 9: Legends (Image via EA)

Real Racing 3 is one of the oldest and most realistic racing games. It was launched in 2013 by Electronic Arts (EA) and remains one of the best titles in the genre to date.

Real Racing 3 has a wide variety of cars and racing mode options. To keep it fun and interesting, EA often introduces new racing events in the game, like Autocross, Time Trials, and Drag Races. Players who enjoy Formula 1 and Formula E are in luck, as this title also hosts Formula 1 events that feature officially licensed teams, vehicles, and racers.

Those interested can also play in-game tournaments against their friends by linking social media accounts, just like in Asphalt 9: Legends.

2) Need for Speed: No Limits

Need for Speed (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of EA's best-known racing mobile titles, Need for Speed: No Limits, is a component of the well-liked Need for Speed series. Street racing, car customization, and fast-paced police pursuits are all part of the game. The story mode also features campaign racing missions.

Additional game events include Rival Races, Series Races, and time-limited events that offer many rewards and aid in-game advancement. This game is great to play if you like Asphalt 9: Legends’ bright racing environments and excellent graphics.

3) Forza Street: Tap Racing Game

Forza Street: Tap Racing Game (Image via IOSGAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Forza Street: Tap Racing Game is a free-to-play 3D title developed by Microsoft. Its gameplay provides the excitement of street racing while maintaining a focus on story-driven activities. Players can compete in high-speed street races on iconic tracks throughout the city.

Forza Street offers multiple vehicles, from modern sports cars like the McLaren 720s Coupe to retro supercars like the Lamborghini Diablo SV. While racing through the night city, players must keep track of their screens to manage gas, brake, and boost. This is a well-known racing title with immersive gameplay that brings the well-liked Forza Motorsport series to mobile devices.

4) GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp (Image via AndroidGameplay4You/YouTube)

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp is a title developed by Gameloft. Famous for its amazing attention to detail, the game gives players a full handheld racing simulation experience, featuring 13 race tracks, including real-life circuits like Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, and a collection of 71 official licensed cars.

Those looking for a realistic and visually stunning racing game will find GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp to be a great alternative to Asphalt 9: Legends. It offers a seamless racing experience on mobile platforms with lower specs.

5) Beach Buggy Racing 2

Beach Buggy Racing 2 (Image via Pinterest)

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is a humorous racing game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. Nvidia's PhysX and the Vector Engine enable its smooth gameplay and realistic physics. Players can customize cars and select characters with different skills to make an impact in their races.

In Beach Buggy Racing 2, there are multiple race locations like beaches, volcanoes, historic sites, and more. The game also has various new characters like McSkelly, Rez, and Dr.Torque, who were not present in the first title. Players can use a variety of power-ups, such as a boxing glove to attack other racers, a frozen ray to slow them down, or a tornado to lift them off the track.