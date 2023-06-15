F1 23 review: Is the hype around Formula One racing game worth it?

The F1 gaming series is back with its 2023 rendition. While the game may have been delayed from its initial release date, the anticipation surrounding EA Sports' latest release has remained unwithered.

With the early access of the game already out, it is set to release on June 16. As fans continue to wonder if F1 23 is worth purchasing, we take a deep dive into the latest offering.

Developed by Codemasters, the game promises an immersive experience that appeals to both seasoned F1 enthusiasts and newcomers alike. But the question remains: Has the hype surrounding F1 23 been justified?

Right off the bat, one of the standout features of F1 23 is its single-player story mode, Braking Point 2. Making its return, the mode takes players on a thrilling journey, following the ups and downs of the fictional rookie team Konnersport during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Braking Point cleverly allows players to assume different roles both on and off the track. Spanning 17 chapters, the returning story mode offers a nostalgic and engaging experience.

Braking Point also serves as an excellent introduction to F1 23's main Career mode. Through a representative selection of tracks, players can familiarize themselves with the game and the world of F1.

The Career mode, along with the My Team mode, where players act as team owners and drivers, remains largely unchanged from previous versions. This stability is a testament to their effectiveness in replicating the real-world Formula One experience.

For those seeking a more arcade-style racing experience, F1 World is the mode to explore. This mode replaces the previous year's F1 Life and provides an enjoyable alternative. F1 World places players in a generic car that can be upgraded as they progress.

With its real-life roster, mini-races and custom race designer, F1 World offers a gentler and more accessible entry into competitive online racing. This makes it a much more coherent addition to the game.

Beneath the surface, Codemasters has made notable technical improvements in F1 23. The handling and physics models have been refined, resulting in cars that feel even more responsive, fast, and grippy.

F1 23 to provide a sneak peek into the Las Vegas track

The Las Vegas GP paddock building under construction

True F1 aficionados will also appreciate the inclusion of the new Las Vegas track in F1 23. While this track is set to be inaugurated in real life later this year, its virtual version offers players a taste of the action before it becomes a reality.

With its mix of technical street-circuit sections and long straights, the Las Vegas track bears resemblance to existing tracks like Baku and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the game's controller mechanics have been enhanced, significantly improving the experience for players using a gamepad rather than a specialized wheel-and-pedals setup. The result is a more immersive and enjoyable gameplay experience, particularly when manoeuvring through tight, low-speed street circuits.

To answer the question we asked at the beginning of the article, yes, the anticipation surrounding F1 23 is indeed justified. Codemasters has delivered an exhilarating game that caters to both avid fans and newcomers to the world of F1 gaming. It does so while providing the unfiltered experience one can imagine out of a racing game.

The game, set to release in two different versions, boasts remarkable technical prowess, featuring stunning visuals and providing an immersive experience. With its engaging story mode, improved mechanics, and attention to detail, F1 23 is a must-have title.

