Max Verstappen tops the chart in F1 23 as driver ratings of the game are officially released - Full list explored

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has once again been crowned as the highest-rated driver in the latest edition of the official F1 videogame.

With the F1 2023 game launching on June 16, the sport shared a video of F1 drivers guessing each other's ratings on the game. It was no surprise to see that Verstappen had topped the list of drivers once again. Interestingly, the Red Bull driver had dropped one rating point in the 2023 game compared to last year's edition.

Despite dominating the 2022 season, Max Verstappen could only manage 94 on the rating card compared to his maiden title bid which earned him a 95. Below is the full list of ratings of all the drivers in order:

Verstappen - 94

Alonso - 92

Hamilton - 92

Leclerc - 89

Norris - 89

Pérez - 89

Sainz - 88

Russell - 88

Bottas - 87

Ocon - 86

Gasly - 85

Stroll - 84

Albon - 83

Tsunoda - 83

Magnussen - 81

Hülkenberg - 80

Zhou - 78

Piastri - 74

Sargeant - 71

De Vries - 71

Mercedes team boss on his regret about not signing Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff recently stated that he regrets not signing Max Verstappen as a junior but claimed that he had no option.

Speaking to ESPN, Wolff said that he met Verstappen's team during the World Champion's karting days:

"I spoke to Jos and Huub Rothengatter [Jos Verstappen's manager during his F1 career] when they came to my office in Brackley and that must have been when Max was in karting or the end of his karting days [in 2013] just before Formula 3 [in 2014]. And then we spoke again when Max and Jos visited me at my house in Vienna. We spent a few hours discussing his future.

Wolff stated that he regretted missing out on the Dutch talent, saying:

"Do I regret missing out on Max? Certainly. But it wasn't an option back in the day. We had two drivers that I was extremely happy with, in Nico and Lewis, and when Nico left [at the end of 2016], Valtteri [Bottas] was then the option and Max wasn't even available."

He also added that Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton may not have worked as teammates, saying:

"Would Max and Lewis have functioned? Maybe not. And Lewis is a Mercedes guy forever, so that hard question I never needed to ask myself for the organization. Everything happens for a reason.

Poll : 0 votes