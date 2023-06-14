Does F1 23 have crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

F1 23 is now live on early access, and owners of the Champion Edition can access the full version of the latest franchise entry ahead of its official release later this week. The new installment has plenty to offer in terms of gameplay and quality-of-life features, including new multiplayer modes and mechanics. There has been some curiosity among players as to what they can expect from the game once it officially releases, with a more popular question revolving around crossplay.

For those wondering if they will be able to play the game with friends on different platforms, they will, fortunately, be able to do so as F1 23 comes with crossplay compatibility across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Unlike F1 22, the latest entry will have crossplay from day one and will also be available in the early access period of the game.

How to enable crossplay in F1 23

To play with other players on different platforms, you must first enable the crossplay feature in F1 23. To do so, follow the steps below:

Make your way to Game Options from the main menu and head into Settings. Then making your way to the section on the far right, you will find the Crossplay option. Upon selecting it, you will be able to toggle crossplay on or off in the game.

Once you have enabled the feature, you will then be able to join sessions across all the available platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The system is rather seamless and improves a fair bit on the crossplay feature, which was later introduced in F1 22.

How to invite friends from different platforms in F1 23

To invite friends from different platforms to your lobby in F1 23, follow the steps below:

Enable Crossplay, and then make your way to the Friends HUB from the settings, where you will get the option to search for and add friends by tapping on their ID.

You can even access all pending requests and sessions from the HUB, which will allow you to accept or decline any request.

Additionally, you will also be able to find players that you have recently played against and get the option to add them to your friend list.

If you are hosting a lobby, you can invite your friends from other platforms by making your way to the Invite Friend option. Make sure that crossplay is enabled before doing it.

Note that if you disable crossplay, you will only match against players who are in your console family.

