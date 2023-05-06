Top 5 Asphalt 9 cars for beginners (2023)

Asphalt 9: Legends is well-known for its astonishing collection of cars, so fans of racing games and car enthusiasts have a plethora of options to choose from for the best racing experience on mobile devices. The game includes several supercar and luxury car models that differ from one another in terms of their specifications, overall design, and upgrades.

Currently, Asphalt 9: Legends boasts a car collection of around 207, and each car is classified under one of five categories or "classes." They are:

Class D

Class C

Class B

Class A

Class S

New players start off with Class D cars and unlock other classes through progression. Cars can also be unlocked by participating in tournaments or using in-game currency.

The Pagani Imola and 4 other cars that are highly recommended for beginners in Asphalt 9

If you are a beginner in Asphalt 9: Legends and are looking for some of the best cars to drive in this game, the following cars offer the best in their respective classes. Here's a list of one car from each class that you can focus on unlocking as you progress through the game.

1) Mazda Furai - Class D

Top Speed - 290 km/h

Acceleration - 71.20

Handling - 43.07

Nitro - 30.12

Fuel - 5

The Mazda Furai is a Class D speedster that boasts impressive stats, making it one of the fastest in its class. Its high top speed and acceleration provide a significant advantage, increasing your chances of winning races and time trials. However, the car's handling is a bit lacking, which can make it challenging to control on some tracks.

On the whole, this is a well-balanced car that gives you a speed advantage but requires some practice to master its handling.

2) Ferrari 488 GTB - Class B

Top Speed - 330 km/h

Acceleration - 73

Handling - 41.99

Nitro - 56.41

Fuel - 5

The Ferrari 488 is one of the fastest B-class cars in Asphalt 9 that outperforms its peers in both top speed and handling. It is suitable for use on almost any track and is a viable option when participating in tournaments. While it does not particularly boast great acceleration capabilities, it is a well-balanced car that has adequate nitro and fuel capacity.

3) Pagani Imola - Class A

Top Speed - 360 km/h

Acceleration - 73

Handling - 47.83

Nitro - 51.73

Fuel - 3

The Pagani Imola is a Class A vehicle that has an exceptional design and is considered to be the fastest in its class. Despite having low fuel capacity, its top speed, acceleration, and handling contribute towards enhanced performance on the road. This car is recommended for quick progression and to win races in multiplayer modes.

4) Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 - Class C

Top Speed - 325 km/h

Acceleration - 67.6

Handling - 50.25

Nitro - 38.4

Fuel - 4

This particular Lamborghini model in Asphalt 9 is highly recommended among its Class C peers as it is the fastest car with the highest speed and acceleration. Picking the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 will ensure you stay dominant on the track since it has above-average handling, which makes it a great option against other players in competitive matches.

5) Koenigsegg Jesko - Class S

Top Speed - 484 km/h

Acceleration - 74.8

Handling - 41.93

Nitro - 42.56

Fuel - 3

In Asphalt 9, Class-S cars are considered the fastest and most elite in the game, and one of the top models in this class is the Koenigsegg Jesko. This car has a distinctive design and is well-known for its incredible speed. If you are looking to unlock Class-S cars, the Koenigsegg Jesko should be a top priority, as it is arguably the fastest car in the game.

