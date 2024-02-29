5 best card games to play in 2024

Card games are an ideal way to pass the time. Since the inception of the modern personal computer, card games have taken many forms. From the humble roots of the classic Solitaire game to the fantasy card-battlers like Magic: The Gathering, card games come in all shapes and sizes. For the modern player, these games are seen as a way to unwind and relax, typically after a slogging AAA gaming experience.

Card-battlers and card games in 2024 are a dime a dozen. There are so many games to pick and choose from that you can get lost searching for the perfect one. We have compiled a list of 5 card-battlers/card games that are incredibly addictive and can easily take a couple of hours of your day.

5 great card-battler/card games to try out in 2024

1) Hearthstone

We start off this list with a classic card-battler game, Hearthstone. Developed by Blizzard and one of their most successful IP, Hearthstone is also completely free-to-play. The game has a simple and effective gameplay loop: build up your deck of cards and defeat your opponent by depleting their health to zero.

Hearthstone has been around for quite some time now, and it is easily one of the larger gaming communities on this list. There are Hearthstone tournaments, much like Magic: The Gathering, and there is a ton of help online to ease you into the game. Hearthstone does suffer from the predatory microtransactions that plague the industry, but it is still a solid card game for you to get into in 2024.

2) Balatro

This next card game on the list looks relatively harmless on the surface but can be an addictive affair for those who love roguelites and Texas Hold 'Em. Balatro follows an even simpler gameplay loop than Hearthstone: just play endless rounds of poker while attempting to beat the computer at its own game of chance.

You will need to have a basic understanding of poker rules to get into Balatro, and seeing as how there are a ton of guides online, this is a cakewalk. What's difficult about Balatro is that sometimes your luck will run out, and in true roguelite fashion, you will be sent all the way to the start. Balatro is a great card game that takes poker and turns it on its head.

3) Tabletop Simulator

One of the only community-oriented games on this list, Tabletop Simulator is a whole bunch of titles rolled into one small package. If you want to play video games with your friends but don't feel like logging into the endless amount of shooters and MMOs, Tabletop Simulator can be a great way to play some classic card games or board games.

Ever thought about creating your own board game or card game, Tabletop Simulator lets you do exactly just that. You can design your own games using the assets provided, and your imagination is the limit.

If you don't feel like creating a game, you can always choose between the 15 baseboard/card games, including Mahjong, Chess, and Dominoes. A great card and board game to get into with your friends.

4) Slay the Spire

At first glance, the gameplay for Slay the Spire is neither unique nor its core concept - a roguelite. However, Slay the Spire has a few cool ideas it brings to the genre. Slay the Spire is a deck-building, card-battler where you must climb a tower or spire with a lowly character that gets incredibly powerful the more you play.

You will make one of the best decks ever and immediately die in the next room because of a simple miscalculation. This loop of cause and effect is addictive, as no two runs are ever the same. Players are encouraged to try out everything available to them to create wacky and zany decks that are potent enough to make it to the top. One of the more expensive entries on this list, Slay the Spire, is worth every penny in 2024.

5) Inscryption

Closing off this list is one of the best indie games to release in 2021. Inscryption is a deck-building card battler that has roguelike elements, an old-school RPG setting, and even a Soulslike feature. Described by the developer as an ode to classic video game genres, Inscryption's presentation is often seen as weird, fear-inducing, and addictive.

The base game and story are incredibly unique and follow some dark undertones. From the moment you launch Inscryption, the game feels alive and takes on a personality of its own as you play.

It even reacts to certain things you do in-game, so be mindful of your actions when playing. The developers have also added an endless roguelike mode apart from the base game that adds to its replayability. One of the best deck-building card games on this list, Inscryption is a game you must try in 2024.

The above list covers some of the best card games money can buy in 2024. Such games can be a uniquely fun experience you can share with friends or go on a solo adventure with. For more articles like this, check out the ones linked below.

10 best games releasing in March 2024 | All FF7 Rebirth chapters | 5 games like Helldivers 2 | 5 best builds for Elden Ring DLC | Best Enshrouded combat tips and tricks