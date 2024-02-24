The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is only a couple of months away. As gamers look forward to the brand-new expansion, many are gearing up for what seems like a challenging affair. The gameplay reveal trailer for the DLC showcased brutal boss fights and dangerous locales that might be daunting for even seasoned Elden Ring players.

To make venturing into the Shadow Lands easier and more manageable, it is best to have a planned build or character in mind. It helps to settle on a theme of sorts, and you can make a powerful unit by doing so.

This article offers a list of five builds, which follow a specific theme and style of gameplay, that we think would be perfect for taking into the Shadow of the Erdtree. Keep in mind that the characters involved in these builds are in different NG cycles, but they will be applicable throughout the DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 great thematic builds for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

1) The Heretic

The Heretic build in Elden Ring utilizes spells considered as heresy (Image by FromSoftware)

This first one is the only Light Load build featured on this list. The Heretic, as the involved character is so called, utilizes slow yet high-damage incantations that can overwhelm multiple enemies. The unit, on paper, is a conventional strength/faith hybrid, but the Heretic theme sets him apart from the rest.

This build uses the Commander's Standard Halberd, which is obtained by defeating O'Niel in the Swamp of Aoenia. The tricky part of the build is getting all the Madness spells and the Madness-scaling Seal. These are all a part of Hyatta's quest and will be obtainable as you progress through that story.

Character sheet - The Heretic (Image by FromSoftware)

You can find the stats for this build in the image above. The Heretic use a Page head garb, Night Cavalry Gauntlets, and Nox Greaves. As stated earlier, points are primarily put into strength and faith. The build does have "Light Roll" but is somewhat of a glass cannon with spells that leave you vulnerable.

2) Dragon Knight

The Drake-Knight utilizes Dragon Lightning to lay waste to his foes (image by FromSoftware)

The Dragon Knight build is heavily inspired by the Drake Knight faction in Elden Ring. Its armor pieces consist entirely of the Drake Knight set except for the headpiece, which is the Unalterered Banished Knight Helm. This is arguably the hardest piece of equipment to obtain, as only a handful of enemies drop it.

As a suggestion, it's always better to have two classes of weapons. This build's character uses a Knight's Greatsword and the Partisan Spear, along with an offhand great shield. These weapon items can be farmed from the Caelid Knights.

Character Sheet - Dragon Knight (image by FromSoftware)

The Stats for this are essentially the same as the last entry but with an emphasis on using the shield and red lightning incantations. The sword has excellent reach, and one of the incantations buffs up the weapon damage as well as coats you in lightning. This is a great build to test out in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

3) The Spellblade

The Spellblade is a conventional magic user with an affinity for conjured weapons (Image by FromSoftware)

This entry involves a nimble fighter with a ton of firepower. The Spellblade is a conventional build in Elden Ring and is one of the most popular ones. This particular iteration of it follows a particular theme that you might enjoy for your adventure in the Shadow of the Erdtree.

Utilizing only Carian weaponry, Spellblade builds' primary damage output that comes from the staff. The Carian Straight Sword is usually reserved for foes that get in too close or to deal immediate damage. This build requires you to move a lot, so the apparel is chosen not to be too heavy.

Character Sheet - The Spellblade (Image by FromSoftware)

This build's stats are poured into Intelligence, and it should have minimum Dexterity to let you wield your weapons. Most of the spells and weapons used here can be found in Liurnia and will not be hard to get.

The Talismans facilitate fast-casting and offer a little bit of protection. While this build might not offer a ton of protection, it is still a fantastic option to take into Shadow of the Erdtree.

4) The Black Swordsman

The Black Swordsman uses Black Flame to drain the health of enemies (image by FromSoftware)

The Black Swordsman is one of my favorite builds on this list. Its armor pieces go well with the headpiece, and the Uchigatana is the perfect length for a short yet effective Katana. This build's armor is the Ronin set worn by Yura, and the headpiece is the Skeletal Mask. The fashion alone should make this one of the best builds on this list.

Using Black Flame incantations that drain your health upon hit, the Uchigatana is an excellent Dex-scaling weapon. This build is fine-tuned to extract the maximum amount of damage from this item and is especially potent against single-target enemies.

Character Sheet - The Black Swordsman (image by FromSoftware)

You need to constantly reapply Black Flame effects on your blade, as this will be your primary source of damage. You can even negate incoming damage with the Black Flame Protection to tank hits while you cast the longer-duration spells. This is a fantastic build that can take on any challenge that Shadow of the Erdtree throws at you.

5) The Faith Berserker

The Faith Berserker is an unconventional build that uses Faith and Intelligence (Image by FromSoftware)

Builds using Golden Order Fundamentalist spells are quite rare and difficult to pull off. The Faith Berserker uses Fundamentalist incantations that require a significant cast time but deal consistent damage. The main weapon for this build is the Great Stars Greathammer, which has a built-in lifesteal mechanic.

Using Prayerful Strike on the Great Stars also adds to the lifesteal effect, so make sure to equip this Ash of War. The primary incantations that will be used in this build are the Discus of Light and the Law of Casualty. The former is a boomerang-type spell that comes back to the cast position after a brief delay.

Character Sheet - The Faith Berserker (Image by FromSoftware)

This build's armor set belongs to Godfrey, and the headpiece is the Great helm that you can purchase from a Merchant on the Caelid Highway. Its Talismans also provide beneficial stats you can mix and match to your liking. Lastly, the Erdtree Greatshield can repel hostile spells, and this build counters Spellcasters with ease. Shadow of the Erdtree will be less of a challenge with this durable build.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21, 2024, and is available for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows. For more information about the upcoming DLC, check out the articles linked below.

