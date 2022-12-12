5 best faith builds for Elden Ring Colosseum

Elden Ring's latest update that added the Colosseum arena mode has breathed new life into the game's PvP. The player-versus-player interactions in Elden Ring were previously only relegated to duels at dedicated spots on the map of the Lands Between and the infamous invasion system.

However, with patch 1.08 adding the Colosseum arena for PvP duels, players can finally pit their custom Elden Ring builds against others without having to invade unsuspecting players or find the best dueling spots on the vast map of the Lands Between.

One of the key aspects of Elden Ring's gameplay loop is the built variety, which is also the primary reason for the popularity of the game's PvP. With a plethora of weapons, armor, and spells available in the game, players can craft an endless amount of unique and intriguing builds that are viable for most, if not all, PvE and PvP content in the game.

Among the many different build types that players can craft in Elden Ring, faith builds, a staple of FromSoftware's Souls games, are easily the most popular among players. The sheer variety that faith builds offer, from strength focused to pure prophet builds, makes them a great choice for PvP. Here are five of the best faith builds players can use for Elden Ring's Colosseum PvP.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From the overpowered Blasphemous Blade build to the versatile Winged Scythe build, here are five of the best faith builds for Elden Ring PvP

5) Blasphemous Blade build

The Blasphemous Blade, a reward for defeating Shardbearer Rykard in Volcano Manor, is easily the most overpowered weapon in Elden Ring. The weapon scales off of strength and faith. Not only does it do insane amounts of damage, but it also has life steal on a successful kill or use of its Ash of War - Taker's Flame.

The Blasphemous Blade build is easily the best choice for players who want a balanced build for PvE and PvP content in the game. The weapon has excellent reach due to it being a Greatsword, and it also has a really powerful Ash of War that can easily stagger and damage bosses like Malenia.

Here is a breakdown of the Blasphemous Blade build:

Weapon

Blasphemous Blade

Talismans

Shard of Alexander

Fire Scorpion Charm

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Two Fingers Heirloom

Incantations

Flame, Grant Me Strength

Beastial Vitality

Golden Vow

Black Flame's Protection

Armor

Depends on player preference

4) Envoy's Longhorn build

Elden Ring features some really cool new weapon types that offer unique attacks and build options. One such weapon is the Envoy's Longhorn, which is easily one of the most damaging weapons in the game that scales off of faith.

The bubbles created by the weapon's Ash of War can easily break the poise of enemies and other players, opening them up for a critical attack. The Envoy's Longhorn also acts as a regular hammer, which is very effective in roll catching players during PvP. Here is a complete breakdown of the Envoy's Longhorn build:

Weapon

Envoy's Longhorn

Talismans

Shard of Alexander

Ritual Sword Talisman

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Two Fingers Heirloom

Incantations

Flame, Grant Me Strength

Beastial Vitality

Golden Vow

Black Flame's Protection

Armor

Depends on player preference

3) Lightning build

Lightning is one of the most powerful elemental attacks in Elden Ring. As such, incantations that use the Red Lightning from the Ancient Dragons are quite possibly the most damaging faith-based spells in the game.

Unlocking the Lightning incantations requires players to defeat some of the toughest bosses in the game, including Dragonlord Placidusax, Lichdragon Fortissax, and Ancient Dragon Lansseax. However, it's totally worth it to get some of the most overpowered incantations in the game. Here is a complete breakdown of the Lightning build:

Weapon

Depends on player preference/ Dragon King's Cragblade

Talismans

Carian Filigreed Crest

Godfrey Icon

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Two Fingers Heirloom

Incantations

Flame, Grant Me Strength

Flame of Frenzy

Lightning Strike

Lightning Spear

Beastial Vitality

Golden Vow

Black Flame's Protection

Armor

Depends on player preference

2) Black Flame build

Black Flame (first introduced in Dark Souls 3) makes a return in Elden Ring but has many more options for players to toy around with. The Black Flame in Dark Souls 3 was more of a supplement to the standard faith-based spells in the game. However, in Elden Ring, Black Flame has its own space and viability as a completely separate affinity that can be used to craft builds around.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Black Flame build:

Weapon

Depends on player preference/ Dragon King's Cragblade

Talismans

Carian Filigtree Crest

Godfrey Icon

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Two Fingers Heirloom

Incantations

Flame, Grant Me Strength

Beastial Vitality

Black Flame

Scouring Black Flame

Black Flame Ritual

Black Flame's Protection

Armor

Depends on player preference

1) Winged Scythe build

The Winged Scythe is one of the most powerful faith-based weapons players can get their hands on early in the game. Pairing the weapon with some attack enhancing incantations allows it to steamroll through most of the early to mid-game PvE content in Elden Ring.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Winged Scythe build:

Weapon

Winged Scythe

Talismans

Carian Filigreed Crest

Shard of Alexander

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Two Fingers Heirloom

Incantations

Flame, Grant Me Strength

Beastial Vitality

Golden Vow

Black Flame's Protection

Armor

Depends on player preference

The weapon art (Ash of War) of the Winged Scythe is unique and powerful at the same time. It basically allows players to jump up in the air before slicing down enemies and is best used against humanoid bosses and other players in PvP.

Poll : 0 votes