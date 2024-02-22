Does Shadow of the Erdtree take place after the ending of Elden Ring?

The Shadow of the Erdtree trailer has sparked many questions in the minds of Tarnished worldwide. Elden Ring is a behemoth of a game, full of twists and turns that might take a while to comprehend, and the latest trailer for its upcoming expansion showcased many new details about what players can expect.

While the ending of Elden Ring concludes the Tarnished's journey, based on your choices through the game, Shadow of the Erdtree's trailer might make you wonder how its story fits into the overall narrative. Does it take place after the game's ending? The answer is No. The upcoming DLC will be set after a particular boss battle in Elden Ring.

Keep reading to learn more about when Shadow of the Erdtree takes place, as this article attempts to piece together all the available information.

When will the events of Shadow of the Erdtree take place?

The upcoming expansion will take you to a new location (Image via FromSoftware)

The upcoming expansion of Elden Ring will be set after you defeat Mohg, the Lord of Blood. In an interview with IGN, Hidetaka Miyazaki stated the following.

"Yes. The cocoon and arm you saw at the beginning of the trailer – this is actually the point of entry to the Land of Shadow where the players will enter to the DLC area."

If you remember the times you spent traveling through the Lands Between, the Cocoon and Arm can be found in the same arena where you duel with Mohg, the Lord of Blood. Shadow of the Erdtree's release will shed more light on the overall lore, but you will have to wait till then.

During the 2 minutes and 30 seconds mark of the official trailer, you can hear the following:

"Come now, touch the withered arm and travel to the Realm of Shadow."

So, it is clear that you can access the DLC before you even finish the game, which is also in line with FromSoftware's expansions for their previous Souls games. If you have played Dark Souls 3 and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC, you might remember that you could access the expansion similarly after defeating the Deacons of the Deep.

The upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree will bring new content to the Lands Between, and beware, brave Tarnished; danger lurks in every corner of the Realm of Shadow. Whether you are foolish enough to fall for the temptations and abandon the path of grace is up to you, but you will have another grand adventure through the Lands Between.