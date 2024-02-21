How to preorder Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree? All editions, prices, and more explored

The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree finally has an official release date, courtesy of the recently launched gameplay trailer. The highly anticipated expansion is scheduled to arrive on June 21, 2024. Apart from its release date, the trailer also offers glimpses of new bosses, explorable areas, and more.

This video for the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree concluded with the game's pre-orders going live on all platforms. While the wait for this expansion has been long, with some fans leaning towards the precipice of going "hollow," its gameplay trailer made the wait more than worth it.

Here's everything you need to know about Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree's pre-order details, including the different editions, prices, pre-order bonus, and more.

How to pre-order Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree can be pre-ordered on all platforms. Here's how you can do that on PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC (Steam):

PlayStation

Go to the PlayStation Store via your PS5/ PS4's dashboard and search for the game.

After landing on the title's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

If you already own Elden Ring on your PSN account, you can simply go to the game's page via your PlayStation library and head to the Add-ons section to pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree.

section to pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree. Complete the checkout process, and the DLC will be added to your PlayStation library.

Xbox

Navigate to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox console and search for the game.

After landing on its store page, select your preferred edition, make the payment, and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library.

Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam and search for the game on the Store page.

Select your preferred edition of the DLC and proceed to checkout. Do note that to install and play Shadow of the Erdtree, you will need to own Elden Ring's base game.

Complete the checkout process, and this DLC will be added to your Steam library.

Do note that since Shadow of the Erdtree is only a DLC to Elden Ring's base game, there won't be a pre-load available for it. While you definitely don't need to pre-order this expansion to enjoy it to its fullest, doing so does entitle you to a pre-order bonus.

All Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree editions detailed

Although Shadow of the Erdtree is simply an add-on to Elden Ring, it's being offered in multiple different versions, akin to the base game. While you can choose to buy this DLC as a standalone purchase, there's also the option to get it in bundles, which come with the base game as well as the upcoming expansion.

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition, featuring Messmer the Impaler's statue (Image via FromSoftware)

There's also a Collector's Edition that offers all the content in the Deluxe Edition alongside a statue of one of the newest DLC bosses, Messmer the Impaler. Here are all the different editions of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree:

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle ($49.99)

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook & OST

Shadow of the Erdtree Edition ($79.99)

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook & OST

The pre-order bonus includes early access to a bonus gesture, which you can otherwise get by progressing in the DLC. Surprisingly enough, Shadow of the Erdtree is the first FromSoftware DLC to be priced over $30, which does raise some concerns.

However, considering it has been in the works for more than two years and is touted as "the biggest DLC that FromSoftware has worked on," the asking price might be justified. If FromSoftware's track record and the recently released trailer are any indication, the upcoming Elden RIng expansion might very well be one of the best souls-like DLCs.

For what it's worth, the new areas — as well as the enemy types showcased in the new gameplay trailer — do suggest Shadow of the Erdtree could end up being a similar success as Elden Ring's base game. Also, Messmer the Impaler looks like a genuine worthy successor to Malenia, Balde of Miquella.