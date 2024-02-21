Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date, price, editions, and more

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date has finally been revealed, with a brand new gameplay trailer no less. The wait for this highly anticipated expansion has been quite long. But, the latest trailer from the Japanese developer and the DLC's release date announcement have ignited excitement among fans.

Shadow of the Erdtree is coming much sooner than most fans might've anticipated. While it's an add-on to one of FromSoftware's best games, Shadow of the Erdtree seems to be on par with the base game in terms of its scope and scale, judging by the trailer. What's even better is that the DLC is already available for pre-order.

Here's everything you need to know about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, its official release date, various editions, prices, and more.

When is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releasing?

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2024. Much like the base game, the upcoming expansion is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam). Shadow of the Erdtree is currently available for pre-order on all digital storefronts, with multiple different editions on offer.

Additionally, there's also a Collector's Edition of Shadow of the Erdtree, which includes a statue of one of the new bosses coming to the DLC, Messmer the Impaler.

All Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree editions and prices

The Standard Edition of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is priced at $40, but there are also other options that you can get. These include a Premium Bundle as well as a Deluxe Edition, which bundles the base game and the upcoming expansion.

Here's a look at all the Shadow of the Erdtree editions and their content:

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle ($49.99)

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook & OST

Shadow of the Erdtree Edition ($79.99)

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook & OST

The pre-order bonus for grabbing one of these editions prior to the expansion's June 2024 release includes a bonus gesture, which players will also be able to unlock via natural progression in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC when they play.