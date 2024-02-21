5 new things showcased in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

Arise Tarnished, the waiting ends as FromSoftware finally revealed the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer today, February 21, 2024. It showcased several new features that will be making their way to the game when the DLC is released later this year. From new stories to new dungeons, changes are coming to the Lands Between through which the Tarnished will once again venture.

If you are excited about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and want to know what new challenges await you in the Lands Between, here are five things you should keep your eyes out for.

5 new things which were revealed during the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer

1) New enemies

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree brings new enemies to the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

The first thing that will come to mind with any new DLC for a fresh game is that novel enemy types will be added to the title. This is also the case for Elden Ring, as the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer showcased many new adversaries that Tarnished will face.

This includes new overworld mobs as well as some new story and optional boss battles that you will encounter while exploring the new region.

2) New dungeons and environments

You will be able to explore new regions (Image via Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring already boasts a vivid and beautiful landscape that opens up to you when you exit the tombs and make your way to Limgrave. FromSoftware has always been an artistic bunch, and the new environments showcased in the trailer look fabulous.

From the new dungeons to the normal overworld, everything looks beautiful and, at times, can look even better than what was offered in the base game. You, the Tarnished, are guaranteed to stop between your journeys and get lost in the vivid new environment in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

3) Martial Arts

A new combat style will also be added with the upcoming DLC (Image via Bandai Namco)

You may be someone who experiments with builds each time you play Elden Ring. FromSoftware has integrated several playstyles for you to choose from. Whether you want to be a Mage focused on magic, a warrior relying on brute force, or an agile combatant slowly chipping down the enemies' health, you are spoilt for options.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer showcased a brand new combat style coming to the game. Now you can relive your action movies and become a master of Martial Arts. It is unknown whether this is the only new combat style that will be added, but one thing is for sure: the enemies will face the wrath of your fists.

4) New Weapons and Armor

A DLC is incomplete without new gear (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tarnished all across the world, get ready. You will receive some new gadgets you can play with when Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releases later this year. The base game already has a huge collection of armor and weapon sets you can obtain when traveling through the Lands Between.

Fresh armor and weapon sets mean that you will be able to incorporate new kinds of playstyles and demolish your foes in style.

5) New Incantations

Mage mains rejoice (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you love making magic-focused builds in role-playing games and fancy the mage-centric playstyle of the base experience, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has you covered. FromSoftware is bringing new Incantations to the game, which is sure to delight all the Tarnished mages out there.

How many new types of Incantations will be added is unknown as of this writing, but if you love being a mage, get ready to kill enemies with the new spells you will receive in your arsenal.

That covers everything that you will want to know from the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer. Where your adventures will take you is still unknown, but rest well, Tarnished. The path ahead of you is a long and challenging one.