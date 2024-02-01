5 reasons to play Elden Ring in 2024

Elden Ring is the culmination of the years of experience that FromSoftware has attained since its inception. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki did not miss the mark when he made his first truly open-world Souls-like title. Its combat is better than ever and offers a ton of fluidity. The bosses are also stellar, and their stories are very well written.

If you haven't checked out Elden Ring yet, here are five reasons to play the game in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why you should play Elden Ring in 2024

1) Amazing open world

The Lands Between will immerse you (Image via FromSoftware)

Exploring The Lands Between in Elden Ring is an experience like no other. The environment is beautiful and vast. You can pour a ton of hours into the game, and you might still not be able to make a dent in the amount of content available. You will never feel unrewarded for their efforts; everywhere you go, there will either be a cave, a church, a boss, or a dungeon waiting for you.

Moreover, all the different locations in the title have a distinct feel and look to them, which brings a lot of variety to the table. Limgrave is warm and bright, while Caelid is dark and fiery. Liurnia of the Lakes is full of mysteries, while Altus Plateau feels like a war-torn land smothered in grief. All these different areas are a joy to explore, and you will not regret taking your time while you explore them.

2) Smooth combat

Combat can be extremely satisfying (Image via FromSoftware)

While Elden Ring doesn't do anything groundbreaking with its combat, it introduces enough new elements to still feel fresh. The jump attacks feel amazing and will often leave weaker enemies vulnerable to critical hits. While it still has that slow and gritty feel of Dark Souls 3, it does more than enough to distinguish itself and put forth a complex but fun combat system.

Ashes of War can be found throughout the world, and by utilizing them, you gain skills and different affinities for your weapons. Equipping the correct Ash of War on your weapon can completely change your play style and make your weapon much stronger.

3) Offers a ton of freedom

You can be anything you want in The Lands Between (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring offers a lot of freedom to players. Apart from the six different endings that you can choose from during the story, the game also has a ton of different choices that you can make as you level up.

You can upgrade your strength to use the heaviest weapons in the game and eat through your opponents' HP. Alternatively, you can level intelligence and be a sorcerer. It doesn't even end there; you can even upgrade dexterity, arcane, and faith to experiment with a ton of different play styles.

Moreover, all the different Ashes of War allow players to make some amazing combinations. This makes the whole experience feel very fluid, as you can change the way you play at any given time.

4) Impressive arsenal

Players will always have a ton of different weapons to choose from (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring boasts an impressive arsenal filled with 308 weapons. With so many options available, players may sometimes find it hard to choose the right one for them. Each weapon acts uniquely and has its own pros and cons. Moreover, all of them come equipped with different Ashes of War. You can play through the game multiple times and still not be able to go through the entire list.

You can be a blood harvester with the Bandit Curve Sword, or you can do a Guts cosplay using the Greatsword. If that doesn't work for you, just grab the Bolt of Gransax and smack your opponents with lightning.

All these weapons can be found scattered throughout The Lands Between, and they are one of the reasons you should play Elden Ring in 2024.

5) Fantastic boss fights

This title has some amazing boss battles (Image via FromSoftware)

What is a FromSoftware without amazing boss fights? Like always, Hidetaka Miyazaki has knocked it out of the park with Elden Ring's boss fights. Everything, from their designs to the interesting lore behind them, is a thing of beauty. Moreover, the game also has some of the toughest bosses, so there is plenty to love for Souls-like enthusiasts.

The combat is crisp, and the soundtrack does a good job of elevating the entire experience to a different level. Reliving the boss fight against Radahn, Radagon, Hoarah Loux, and Morgott is reason enough to play Elden Ring in 2024.

With the new DLC on its way, now is as good a time as any to catch up on the game.

This concludes our list of five reasons to play Elden Ring in 2024. Check out our coverage of this amazing Souls-like experience:

