5 things you might have missed in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer has finally premiered. There has been a lot of talk leading up to Elden Ring's first DLC, and almost two years after the original game's release, we finally have a glimpse of the visuals in the title. Many consider Elden Ring to be Hidetaka Miyazaki's best game yet, so expectations for the DLC are as high as ever.

FromSoftware is known for being sneaky, and there might be a few details that you missed in the new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer.

Here are five things you might have missed in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer.

1) Story being in the past

Shadow of the Erdtree could take place in the past (Image via Bandai Namco)

Judging from the gameplay trailer, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree seems to have taken place in the past. There were plenty of instances where the Lands Between did not look like a world torn apart by war and suffering. Moreover, an appearance from Miquella gives us more reason to believe that the story of the DLC will take place in the past — possibly even before the ring was shattered.

Fans have been long awaiting a look at the Lands Between that isn't filled with the Tarnished fighting amongst themselves. Shadow of the Erdtree might finally deliver on this.

2) New Weapon types

The Elden Ring DLC brings more weapons to try (Image via Bandai Namco)

Plenty of new weapons were shown in the trailer, including a dual-wielded curved sword, an elemental sword, and an automatic crossbow, giving us hope that more weapons will be making their way into Elden Ring's already expansive roster.

This is a big deal given that some of the game's best and most broken builds revolve around the weapons you're using. With new ones on their way, the entire power dynamic will likely get shaken to its core.

3) More incantations

Added magical ways to challenge your opponents could soon become a reality (Image via Bandai Namco)

The trailer shows glimpses of a boss fight where a Tarnished can be seen leaping into the air after growing wings. There is another instance of a previously unseen incantation that has a Tarnished floating in the air, hinting at the possibility of newer additions to the title's existing set.

The Magic builds can get stale pretty quickly, but the new DLC could remedy that and give your fellow Tarnished new Magical spells and incantations to terrorize the Lands Between.

4) New Breath Spells

New breath spells seem to be on their way with Shadow of the Erdtree (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Dragon Breath Spells in Elden Ring are ridiculously overpowered. The new trailer shows a Tarnished using a Breath Spell but the head they're wearing doesn't seem to be one of a Dragon. FromSoftware has never shied away from introducing mythical beasts and various new attacks surrounding them, so we can expect to see the emergence of New Breath Spells.

We've already seen the Tarnished abuse the powers of the Dragons; it'll be interesting to see what new bestial powers await us in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

5) More Overworld bosses

Shadow of the Erdtree will have newer bosses to tick you off (Image via Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree arrives two years after the base game, so fans are right to expect some epic boss fights in the new DLC. From what we've seen in the trailer, some cool new enemies will be making their way to the game.

Moreover, some of these are too big and too well-designed to just be normal fodder enemies. Apart from big boss battles, fans will likely get to cross swords against some new overworld bosses as well. We also saw new dungeons in the trailers, so new dungeon bosses are also a possibility in the title.

It was earlier speculated that the Elden Ring DLC would drop during the first half of 2024; and correctly so, since the title is expected to come out on June 21, 2024.