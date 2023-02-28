Elden Ring confirms much-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion to already be in the works

After much speculation over the last few months, Shadow of the Erdtree has been confirmed as the first major expansion of Elden Ring. Developers FromSoftware made the big announcement minutes ago, and it has got the community buzzing.

The latest news comes around the first anniversary of the highly-successful launch, which broke some huge records. After some delay, players finally managed to get their hands on the latest souls sensation. It has met their demands by every stretch of imagination, but the experience is set to grow even more when the upcoming DLC releases.

Earlier speculations have hinted at Elden Ring getting a new DLC, but there hasn't been any official confirmation. That now changes based on the official announcement, and expectations will be quite high again. Not much is known as of now, but the teaser image could be the biggest hint towards what's to come.

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC could be the much-needed bonus content fans have been asking for

The announcement came earlier on February 28 from FromSoftware, and has certainly caught the community unaware. The developers posted the information on their social media accounts. This is the first instance where players can formulate ideas about what could come soon.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

An upcoming expansion for

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. https://t.co/cjJYijM7Mw

The tweet also confirms that the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is already in development. It's unclear which state of the development it might be in, so a final release date remains unknown; however, a release in 2023 seems highly probable if the announcement is to be interpreted.

Based on the teaser, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC could feature Miquella in a pivotal role. Based on the lore, the twin brother of Malenia could finally become a playable character or at least become much more accessible. This is purely based on the teaser image, so readers are advised to wait till the official news to find out more.

It remains to be seen how the upcoming Elden Ring DLC will be structured in terms of price. The chances are low that the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be a free expansion based on historical evidence. When one observes the Old Hunters expansion from Bloodborne, players have to pay extra to enjoy the bonus content.

Irrespective of the possible price, players will certainly be delighted with the announcement. Over the last year, Elden Ring has won the hearts of millions with its superb gameplay, exemplary lore, and smooth execution by the developers.

The mere fact that players can now jump into the game and enjoy a new saga looks like too good a chance to turn down.

Poll : 0 votes