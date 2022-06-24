FromSoftware is reportedly working on a number of new projects: Recent tweet confirms new dev hires

FromSoftware put up a tweet on June 24, inviting new developers to come work with them on a couple of new projects. FromSoftware has an amazing track record when it comes to making video games, and this new tweet provides little insight into what FromSoftware is going to be working on in the future.

The tweet from From’s official handle states that they are looking to hire new developers to help them realize their mission.

The highly-respected game developer is currently reveling in the success of Elden Ring, which has broken numerous records and is easily one of the best games available.

FromSoftware’s tweet calls for new developers and invites them to work with the esteemed studio

FromSoftware's has various positions that have become available at the company. Some of these spots are related to programming, designing, planning, and more. Any video game developer living in Japan and abroad would definitely love the chance to work with the storied Japanese studio.

The tweet also showed off the cover art of some beloved titles, including what seems to be Armored Core. The cover art for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can be seen as well as Elden Ring, Bloodborne, and another currently unknown title. A Bloodborne remake/sequel seems to be the biggest title that fans have been asking for, but FromSoft has not made any announcements to get fans' hopes up.

The focus seems to be Elden Ring at the moment, but with this tweet, the scope of speculation has increased ten-fold. There is no doubt that From’s future releases will be great successes, and the bit about "multiple new projects" sure has fans riled up. However, with not much to go on, it's hard to tell what these new projects might be.

FromSoft is an incredible video game developer with a lot of pedigree. Working for them would be a treat for any fan of the video game industry. There are a lot of new openings available on their official website, and experienced professionals are sure to sign up and work on the next big FromSoft title.

The Japanese studio first gained recognition with the Armored Core series, which has also been teased in the tweet; however, their first major success was 2009’s Demon’s Souls. This game defined the Souls genre, and every game after Demon’s Souls has been better than the last. The titles are cult classics, and they proved that a market for challenging games does exist.

Right now, gamers around the world are in agreement with Elden Ring’s vast superiority. The game has been beautifully crafted, and with From’s design capabilities, the game will undoubtedly receive DLCs like the Souls titles before it.

