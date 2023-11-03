Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree might be releasing sooner than you expected, DLC expected to drop before FY 2024

A new set of rumors and speculations seem to have surfaced around Elden Ring’s upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which places the release date of the expansion sometime before Fiscal Year 2024. The speculation comes from the latest Kadokawa Report, which highlights that FromSoftware will be looking to maximize the “Long Term Value” of the game for the rest of the year.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC was something that Elden Ring fans have been looking forward to ever since it was officially announced earlier this year.

The expansion has been in development for quite some time now, and it won’t be all that surprising if the DLC does drop sometime in the Spring of 2024.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree might get a Spring 2024 release

According to the Kadokawa Report, Armored Core 6 was able to sell quite well, with 700,000 units alone sold in Japan. These sales are expected to rise in the coming months, however, the game was not able to outsell Elden Ring.

The report also mentions that the development of Shadow of the Erdtree has been progressing smoothly and that FromSoftware will be looking to begin their own publishing.

It’s also stated that they will be looking to maximize the LTV or the Long Term Value of their RPG in the fiscal year of 2024. It is this bit of news in the report that got many in the community to speculate that Shadow of the Erdtree will most likely be dropping before the 2024 FY actually begins.

While there is not yet any official news from the developers themselves, the community is placing the release window in Spring 2024.

Expand Tweet

What to expect from the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is expected to have a good deal of content and gameplay, along with a narrative that will look to fill in some of the gaps in the base game. Miquella is likely to have a very important role this time around, as the DLC is reportedly being set in the time period before the base game takes place.

Time travel elements have been seen in FromSoftware games before, and it will be quite interesting to see just how it will be implemented in this DLC.