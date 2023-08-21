Miyazaki seems to all but confirm Elden Ring sequel in Books of Knowledge Volume 2

Elden Ring Books of Knowledge volume 2, which was recently released in the United Kingdom, seems to all but confirm that the RPG might have sequels in the making. As pointed out by the community in a Reddit post, FromSoftware seems to have held back certain clarifications on Elden Ring lore as it is saving it for future titles.

The news was first posted by a Redditor who goes by the user handle AnchovyKing. They point out that FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki stated in the volume:

"Some Lore Bit clarifications and reveals are being saved for future games."

Elden Ring’s lore is indeed vast and expansive, and there are many in the community who felt that given the size and scale of the op-world RPG, the formula is not something that the developers would want to re-visit.

It was believed that Shadow of the Erdtree might be the final lore expansion that Elden Ring gets before FromSoftware moves onto a different IP.

Elden Ring sequels might already be in the works

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is one of the most anticipated releases for the early quarter of 2024. However, if the Books of Knowledge volume 2 is anything to go by, it would seem that the player’s journey in the Lands Between is far from over.

While this speculation is exciting for ER fans, many in the Reddit thread warn the community that Miyazaki’s statement can be mistranslated, as it often happens in such cases. The FromSoftware president might be hinting at future DLC and expansions, including Shadow of the Erdtree, and not a complete title.

Irrespective of how FromSoftware looks to further the narrative in The Lands Between, it’s certain that there will be an incredible amount of playable content that players can try out around the IP.

Whether in the form of a DLC or a new title FromSoftware, it is likely to help Elden Ring get lore as vast and as expansive as the Dark Souls trilogy.

With the release of Shadow of the Erdtree fast approaching, it will be interesting to see just what direction the developers will look to expand on with the current lore of the Lands Between.