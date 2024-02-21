5 ways to prepare for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

After nearly two years, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has finally received its first gameplay trailer. Fans have long awaited an expansion for this title, and now, they've been offered a jaw-dropping gameplay reveal for such content. FromSoftware will release the downloadable content on June 21.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC looks to add new areas to explore, challenging dungeons with danger around every corner, and brutal enemies that give no quarter. This can all sound daunting at first, but as with any FromSoftware experience, hesitation almost always leads to defeat.

To help you prepare yourself before jumping into the DLC later this year, we've compiled a list of things you can do.

5 things you can do before playing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

1) Start a new character or go through an NG + Cycle

Hunting dragons in the Ice Fields... (image by From Software)

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be a challenge, especially if you're unfamiliar with the pacing and gameplay of this title. It has been a long time since this title's launch, and most players have dropped it, except ardent PVP enthusiasts. But you will need all the practice you can get before facing the challenges offered by the DLC.

The best way to do this would be to create a new character. But if you're not in the mood to do so from scratch, you can always go through another New Game + Cycle and rush through some bosses. Elden Ring has so much content to dive into Elden Ring, making it highly replayable.

2) Engage in Jolly Co-operation

The Blade of Miquella... (image by FromSoftware)

If you don't feel like this title's solo gameplay experience, drop down your Co-op sign and help other Tarnished out. The game does still boast a pretty strong player base, and with the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC being announced, that number is going to increase.

Some bosses that are incredibly popular for summons are Maliketh; Malenia; Radagon and Elden Beast; and Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. You are guaranteed to be summoned to help fight these bosses, and this is also a great way to farm up some important rune arcs for the DLC journey that lies ahead.

3) Jump into the Colosseum for some duels

Battling it out in the Colosseum (image by FromSoftware)

This entry puts you in the spirit of taking on another FromSoftware adventure via friendly PvP. If you don't want to go through the hassle of invading, the Colosseum offers quick duels that can be incredibly exhilarating. You might have a tough time if you're just starting out, but with enough practice, these PvP fights are a great way to train your muscle memory.

Apart from duels, you can enter team fights that can be chaotic but incredibly fun. Mages work well in PvP, but as long as you know your strengths, it should be a cakewalk. Just make sure to politely gesture before and after you slay your opponent.

4) Read up on the lore

Is that a poisonous swamp? (image by FromSoftware)

The trailer for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC showcased a ton of new characters, but the lore of this title can be a lot to digest at once.

FromSoftware does not expect you to get it right away, but the story is slowly uncovered through multiple playthroughs and reading a ton of item descriptions. The characters present do not paint a full picture but give you a vague understanding of what's transpiring around them.

If you're too lazy to go read hundreds of item descriptions, many popular YouTubers have perfected the art of breaking down FromSoftware's games. Vaatividya is the most popular one among them, and this creator uses cinematic lore videos to portray different Elden Ring plotlines.

Another YouTuber you can check out is Zullie the Witch, who goes into the game's files and does some investigative digging into this title's inner workings.

5) Pre-order the DLC

Fans have been waiting for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for quite some time now. With the release of its gameplay trailer, they now know what to expect from this expansion. FromSoftware has rarely missed the mark when following up one of its titles with amazing DLCs, and Shadow of the Erdtree seems to be just that.

For Elden Ring fans, June 21 can't come fast enough. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is available to pre-order across all devices, and there is also a Collector's Edition with a figurine of one of the bosses featured in its trailer. With new weapons, armor sets, spells, and incantations coupled with exciting new areas, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be a great release this year.

The above article covers some of the best things to do while you wait for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. For more information about Elden Ring and the DLC, check out the articles linked below.

