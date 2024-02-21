Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay reveal trailer: Date and time, where to watch, and more

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the highly anticipated expansion for FromSoftware's open-world magnum opus, is finally getting a gameplay reveal trailer. Announced officially by publisher Bandai Namco, the trailer will debut today, i.e., Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The announcement comes just a few days short of the title's second anniversary.

The gameplay trailer announcement for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has possibly brought thousands, if not millions of fans back from the brink of "hollowing." While Shadow of the Erdtree was announced in early 2023 with a rather cryptic artwork, FromSoftware went completely silent regarding the expansion after that.

That was the case until today, with Bandai Namco officially announcing the gameplay reveal. Here's everything you need to know about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and its upcoming gameplay reveal trailer, including its release date and time, where to watch, and more.

When can you watch Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer?

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay reveal will be showcased on February 21, 2024, at 3 PM UTC, 7 AM PST, and 12 AM JST. Here are the official times when you can watch it:

3 PM UTC (February 21, 2024)

7 AM PST (February 21, 2024)

12 AM JST (February 21, 2024)

10 AM ET (February 21, 2024)

4 PM CET (February 21, 2024)

8 PM IST (February 21, 2024)

According to FromSoftware and Elden Ring's official X account, the trailer will be roughly three minutes long, akin to the base title's very first gameplay reveal trailer.

Where to watch Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

Fans can watch the upcoming gameplay reveal trailer for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel at the above-mentioned times.

The trailer will also feature subtitles, which you can toggle using the YouTube caption tool to select your preferred language.

What to expect from Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's upcoming gameplay reveal trailer?

While it is a massive occasion for fans of FromSoftware's games and Elden Ring to finally get an in-engine look at the upcoming expansion, it's always better to keep your expectations in check.

The upcoming reveal is much like the first proper in-engine gameplay trailer we got for Elden Ring during Summer Games Fest 2021.

As such, there won't be much in the way of revelations or in-depth gameplay deep-dives. FromSoftware's gameplay reveal trailers usually showcase glimpses at a few boss fights, combat, and the environments that players will get to explore, as well as the numerous ways their characters will get to die.

The First Elden Ring gameplay trailer, despite its cryptic and secretive nature, gave fans a glimpse at some of the early-game bosses, like Margit, and Godrick, as well as the various overworld dungeons in the Lands Between. It also showcased the guard-counter mechanic, which ended up being one of the most useful combat maneuvers in the base game.

We can expect something similar from the upcoming Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion gameplay trailer. While it's just speculation on our part, the trailer will likely end with a confirmed release date for the expansion.