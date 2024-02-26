5 games like Helldivers 2 on Xbox

Xbox users have been aching to try out Helldivers 2. The hit extraction shooter was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony and has become an overnight sensation. Garnering over 450,000 players daily on Steam alone, Helldivers 2 has become the co-op game to get on PC and PlayStation. Utilizing a live-service model, the dev team has promised more content and a long life span for the game, making it an incredible bang for your buck.

It is currently unavailable on the Xbox platform but can be played on PC. For players looking to get a gaming experience similar to Helldivers 2, we have compiled a list of five co-op shooter games that fit the bill to an extent.

5 co-op shooter games like Helldivers 2 to try out on Xbox

1) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been around for quite some time now. The action MMO shooter is free to play and is available on Xbox devices. Developed by Bungie, makers of the Original Halo games, Destiny 2 is a fun title that can fill your Helldivers 2 void.

Destiny 2 has character customization, a decent live-service model, and tons of weapons and armor that can make it feel like an RPG at times. It is criticized for being a little repetitive, and the grinding for loot is sometimes incredibly tedious. Overall, the game has a ton of content to explore, and Bungie is constantly updating it to keep things fresh.

2) Sniper Elite 5

This next entry on the list is a smaller and more linear experience than Helldivers 2. Sniper Elite 5 is the latest in the franchise that features visceral kill cams, stealth, and a World War 2 setting. It's also the first entry in the franchise to introduce a four-person survival mode that can slightly mimic the gameplay of Helldivers 2.

Sniper Elite 5 can be played co-operatively with one other player. The story is relatively straightforward, and missions are littered with objectives. The game allows you to be creative in approaching any of the objectives, with extra points being awarded for playing well. A great co-op shooter to try out with friends on the Xbox.

3) Left 4 Dead 2

When you think of great co-op shooters, Left 4 Dead 2 is a great shout. Released in 2009, yet 15 years after its launch, the game still boasts a strong playerbase. Left 4 Dead 2 is a simple, mindless, and fun shooter that can be enjoyed with friends. It is still one of the best co-op shooters you can get into in 2024.

There are varying zombie types that require specific killing strategies. The hordes can immediately overwhelm you at higher difficulties, adding to the challenge. Valve has added a couple of new maps, and the game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass.

4) Aliens: Fireteam Elite

This next entry on the list is a co-op shooter game that closely resembles Helldivers 2. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a co-op horde shooter set in the Aliens universe. Players can recruit up to two other friends and go on a Xenomorph shooting adventure that takes them through hellish nests and scenic ruins.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite allows you to pick classes based on a specific gameplay style. You can hang back and deploy turrets or be aggressive and use a flamethrower to burn your enemies to a crisp. Aliens: Fireteam Elite does have a short run time, but it can be incredibly fun to play with friends.

5) Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Combat Evolved revolutionized the genre of first-person shooters, and its influence can be widely seen in modern gaming. The original Halo games have amazing characters, a mind-blowing soundtrack, and great combat. While not entirely similar to the Helldivers franchise, this is a great alternative on the Xbox.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection contains an impressive six Halo games, each having co-op capability. Revisiting these entries with friends is an excellent adventure, as most of the mechanics and graphics still hold up to this day.

Halo 1 and 2 have two-player co-op while the rest can host up to four players in a single campaign mode. You can even go back to playing multiplayer like the old days, with servers still active.

That concludes our foray into some of the best co-op shooters that are great alternatives to Helldivers 2 on Xbox. For more information regarding Helldivers 2, check out the articles linked below.

