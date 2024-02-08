Is Helldivers 2 open world?

Whether Helldivers 2 offers an open-world experience is the primary concern among fans. The game's premise involves journeying to various planets to combat enemies, and fans are anxious about the extent of freedom for exploration.

While it encompasses diverse action gameplay elements, the approach to traveling across planets sets it apart from other games. Unlike Starfield, where players can freely navigate planets by boarding their spaceship, this game doesn't offer this level of unrestricted exploration, i.e., the space travel mechanic is distinctive.

Read on for further details on space explorations and missions.

Is Helldivers 2 an open-world game?

Interact with the War Table and then open the Galactic War Map (Image via PlayStation)

Helldivers 2 is not an open-world game, so you can't freely explore its environments. Instead, it employs the Galactic War Map accessible through the War Table in your ship, serving as your permanent base. To embark on missions to different planets, you must interact with the War Table. Within the Galactic War Map, you'll navigate your missions.

Each mission operation typically comprises up to three missions, each presenting various primary objectives such as exterminating bug infestations, demolishing enemy supplies, or recovering valuable data.

You'll get insights into planets and the missions from the Galactic War Map (Image via YouTube/PlayStation)

The Galactic War Map provides insights into planets under threat and those densely populated by enemies. This information lets you devise strategic gameplay with your teammates. So, rather than freely moving between planets, you must complete missions on one planet before progressing to the next.

So, if you're playing the single-player campaign or with friends, the War Table is your gateway for accessing various missions and monitoring the status of different planets.

As the Helldriver, you'll take a crucial role in an ever-changing war to recapture planets for Super Earth, advancing democracy and liberty throughout the galaxy. Your mission entails conquering not only the enemies of Super Earth but also enduring a multitude of environmental challenges on alien worlds.

Enemies are strong and equipped with powerful gear and weapons (Image via YouTube/PlayStation)

Helldivers serve as the champions of Super Earth, embodying elite prowess on the battlefield. As an elite soldier, you'll have access to a diverse arsenal of weapons and gear. Choose wisely among these resources to fulfill your missions and safeguard humanity against extraterrestrial dangers.

Nevertheless, remember that adversaries possess formidable strength and are armed with powerful gear and weapons. Hence, strategic gameplay is essential to secure victories and achieve in-game objectives.

Check out our other articles:

Helldivers 2 available on Steam Deck? || Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox?