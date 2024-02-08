Is Helldivers 2 available on Steam Deck?

The long-awaited Helldivers 2 is a thrilling game that was recently released on Steam and the PlayStation 5. However, it has left fans pondering whether they can experience this action-packed title on their Steam Deck. The game has a fascinating PVE battle system and a great map that evolves in real time.

Furthermore, the game is more enjoyable with friends, so seamlessly immersing yourself in this game on a handheld gaming device would undoubtedly be a great experience.

This aritcle will share all the details regarding the title's availability on the Steam Deck.

Helldivers 2 availability on Steam Deck: All details explored

Expand Tweet

Currently, Helldivers 2 cannot be played on the Steam Deck. It's worth noting that Valve tends to assign various statuses to games for the Steam Deck, and unfortunately, the latest offering from Arrowhead Game Studios is absent from their lineup.

However, gamers are a resourceful bunch, so let's keep our fingers crossed that they will find a way to bring this game to the beloved handheld console.

Despite this, it would be wise to wait for the official release of the title on the Steam Deck. While certain contemporary games are compatible with it, they do suffer from a handful of flaws or technical malfunctions that can impede the overall experience.

Moreover, the PC requirements for Helldivers 2 are not excessively high, particularly when we consider the minimum specifications. Consequently, it can be argued that the Steam Deck, at least theoretically, possesses the capacity to run the game smoothly.

Expand Tweet

Helldivers 2 is a game where players join forces in a squad, working together in multiplayer. It's an online co-op experience, allowing you to team up or go solo. Up to four players can team up for some thrilling multiplayer action.

Moreover, there has been official confirmation that Helldivers fully endorses crossplay between Steam and PlayStation 5. This means that you can engage in blood-soaked cooperative gameplay with your companions, irrespective of the gaming platform they are on.