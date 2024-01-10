Helldivers 2 release date, system requirements, platforms, and more explored

Helldivers 2, the sequel to one of PlayStation's highly underrated co-op shooters, is due for release in less than a month. While the game isn't marketed like your traditional first-party PlayStation exclusive, it is still one that deserves your attention, especially if you're looking for a current-gen co-op shooter akin to titles like Remnant 2 and World War Z.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2 marks the very first PlayStation exclusive that's releasing on both PS5 and PC on the same date, with support for crossplay. While PlayStation has been releasing its first-party exclusives to PC for the last few years, the ports usually arrive a year or two after the console release.

However, in the case of the upcoming Helldivers sequel, both the PS5 and the PC versions will be released at the same time. Recently, PlayStation revealed all the PC-specific technologies the game will be shipping with, as well as its system requirements.

Here's everything you need to know about Helldivers 2's release date, system requirements, and more.

What is Helldivers 2's official release date?

Helldivers 2 is scheduled to release on February 8, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (available via Steam and Epic Games Store). While the original Helldiver was a cult classic on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, it did not garner as much attention as other flagship PS IPs, in part due to its top-down perspective.

Expand Tweet

However, with the upcoming sequel, Arrowhead Game Studios aims to bring the Helldivers IP to the mainstream audience, hence the game's shift from its predecessor's top-down perspective to an over-the-shoulder third-person camera.

This also brings the title much closer to most modern co-op looter-shooters, like Destiny 2, in terms of gameplay feel.

Helldivers 2 PC system requirements

For a current-gen title, Helldivers 2 features some really modest requirements, at least in terms of CPU. It asks for a Core i7 4790K or Ryzen 5 1500x as baseline CPUs to run the game at 1080p 30fps. However, if you're looking for a 60fps gameplay experience, you'll need a more powerful CPU and at least 8GB of VRAM.

Expand Tweet

Here are the official PC system requirements for Arrowhead Game Studios' upcoming co-op shooter:

Minimum (1080p@30fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AM Radeon RX 470

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 100GB HDD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended (1080p@30fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 100GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Performance (1440p@60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Ultra (4K@60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 100GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Expand Tweet

Helldivers 2 does come with support for Nvidia's DLSS3 and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, which should allow you to squeeze out more performance with minimal graphical penalty.