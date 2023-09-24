Helldivers 2 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms and more explored

Helldivers 2, the upcoming PlayStation 5 console-exclusive co-op shooter, is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store and Steam (Windows PC). Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2 is both a sequel and a soft reboot of the 2015 PlayStation 3 classic, aiming to deliver a robust co-op PvE experience for both newcomers and veterans alike.

The game was announced in 2023's PlayStation Showcase, with a CGI trailer, followed by a short gameplay deep-dive. With the recent PlayStation State of Play event, Arrowhead Game Studios finally gave fans a good look at the game's online gameplay as well as the series' fresh take on the "horde-shooter" formula.

Much like any other PlayStation first-party title, the upcoming co-op shooter is offered in multiple editions, complete with a plethora of pre-order bonuses, which admittedly can get a bit overwhelming to keep track of. Here's a comprehensive pre-ordering guide for Helldivers 2, including a breakdown of its various editions, their prices, bonuses, and more.

How to pre-order Helldivers 2 on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (Steam)?

Although Helldivers 2 is releasing as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, it isn't exclusive to the platform as it will be available simultaneously on PC (via Steam) as well.

PlayStation has been expanding its library of games over to the PC for the last few years, bringing some of the most beloved exclusives from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 generation to the platform.

This started with games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, and PC has now ported some of the most recent PS5 titles like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Helldivers 2 is just the latest in the long line of PlayStation IPs that will also be made available for the PC gaming audience.

Here's how you can pre-order Arrowhead Game Studios' upcoming co-op shooter on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (Steam):

For Windows PC

Launch the Steam app on your Windows PC.

Search for the game using the dedicated search bar on the store's homepage.

Once you land on the game's store page, select "Pre-purchase" to add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

After you complete the checkout and payment process, the game will be added to your Steam library, ready to be pre-loaded when the servers for that goes live (usually 48 hours prior to the game's official release).

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store from your PS5's dashboard and search for the game.

Alternatively, you can also scroll through the "Pre-orders" section in the store to get to the game's page.

On the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

After completing the payment, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready to be pre-loaded roughly 48 hours prior to its official release.

As for the game's file size, PlayStation and Arrowhead Game Studios are yet to disclose any information. Players can expect the title's PC system requirements and the file size to be disclosed a few weeks prior to the official release.

Helldivers 2 editions and prices on all platforms

Much like any other modern AAA release/PlayStation first-party title, Helldivers 2 is offered in multiple different editions - a Standard Edition ($40) and a premium version titled - the Super Citizen Edition ($60). Here's a complete breakdown of the two different editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($40)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Super Citizen Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

"DP-53 Savior of the Free" armor set

"Will of the People" cape

"MP-98 Knight" weapon

"Super Citizen" status

Stratagem Hero Ship game

"Steeled Veterans" Premium warbond

The pre-order bonus includes the following in-game items:

"TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand" armor set

"TR-62 Knight" armor set

"TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy" armor set

Helldivers 2 is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam).