Assassin's Creed Mirage system requirements suggest a well-optimized PC port

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the upcoming highly-anticipated entry in Ubisoft's open-world action-adventure series, is just a few weeks away from its official release. And with the game's looming release date, Ubisoft has finally revealed its PC system requirements. Surprisingly enough, these requirements suggest a pretty robust PC port.

Ubisoft is no stranger to releasing broken PC versions, with some of their recent titles like Watch Dogs Legion and even Far Cry 6 being released in a rather poor technical state. However, the requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage hint towards a pretty well-optimized PC port.

What are the PC system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage?

The recently released system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage shed light on the evolution of the game's engine. Despite using the same engine as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, i.e., the updated AnvilNext, Ubisoft Bordeaux has been able to make some improvements to the game's visuals.

From an increased CPU requirement to a rather significant jump in GPU and memory demands, it seems the upcoming Assassin's Creed game has seen massive improvements in raw visual fidelity. Here are the complete PC system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage:

Minimum (1080p, Low preset, 30fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

Recommended (1080p, Hight preset, 60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

Enthusiast (1440p, Hight preset, 60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

Ultra (2160p, Ultra preset, 60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

While the upcoming title began its journey as a story expansion, i.e., DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it eventually evolved into a standalone experience. Surprisingly, the game's file size is a fraction of AC Valhalla's, which fits well with Ubisoft's promise of delivering a compact and more focused Assassin's Creed experience.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and iOS.