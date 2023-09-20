Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold, hinting at no future delays for the PlayStation flagship

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the upcoming PlayStation 5 flagship title, has recently gone gold. The announcement comes courtesy of Insomniac Games' official Twitter/ X account, where they posted about the game's "gold" status, solidifying the fact that the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man will not face any future delays.

The post comes with a dedicated video featuring the game's highly enthusiastic cast, including Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales/Spider-Man), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom).

In the video, the cast shares their love for the PlayStation community and their excitement for fans to finally get their hands on the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold a month prior to its official release

For the uninitiated, going "gold" means the game's data, complete with all the base content it will have at launch, is ready to be pressed onto discs and shipped out. The "gold master" certification essentially means that the game is playable from start to finish, doesn't have any major progression-blocking bugs, and is not going to be delayed.

While there have been cases where titles have been delayed despite getting the gold master certification, the most recent example being CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, it is a very rare scenario. And considering PlayStation and Insomniac Games' past releases, it's highly unlikely that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will suffer the same fate.

This year has been somewhat dry in terms of big-ticket PlayStation exclusives, especially compared to 2022, which saw two major PS5/PS4 releases: Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

Although PlayStation did see the release of PS5 exclusive DLC for Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores, it admittedly isn't comparable to a standalone title. As such, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a lot to live up to, not only as a sequel to one of the best superhero action-adventure games but also as the only PlayStation flagship slated for a 2023 release.

Recently, fans also got an in-depth look at the upcoming sequel's open world and how it differentiates itself from the last two titles in the series, courtesy of PlayStation State of Play.

While the game's story and its characters are its highlights, the recent showcase did cement the fact that Insomniac Games has not skipped out on making the gameplay feel equally engaging. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.