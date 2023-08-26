All graphics cards confirmed to get AMD FSR 3

AMD has announced FSR 3 alongside a bunch of other technologies like HYPR-RX and Noise Suppression to fuel the Radeon gaming experience. Gamers can now enjoy sky-high 4K 120 FPS experiences on a budget $450 graphics card. This is thanks to the Fluid Motion Frames (frame generation) technology bundled with FidelityFX Super Resolution. The best part about AMD's frame-gen tech is that it's supported on last-gen GPUs and Nvidia cards as well.

Unlike DLSS 3, which is only available on Team Green's latest RTX 40 series lineup, the new cards bring the improved upscaling formula to a wide range of GPUs, which adds extra shelf life to every GPU launched in the last three to four years.

However, not every card introduced in the last two generations is supported. We will list the detailed support list for gamers to check out in this article.

AMD graphics cards confirmed to get FSR 3

FSR 3 is supported on the entirety of the Radeon RX 7000 and RX 6000 series lineups. This includes the newly launched Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT. In AMD's demonstration, these cards were seen hitting over 300% performance boosts thanks to frame generation.

Besides these GPUs, a couple of offerings from the Radeon RX 5000 series lineup will also get support for FSR 3. The detailed list is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 5000 series

AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series

AMD Radeon RX 6400

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 10 GB

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Nvidia graphics cards confirmed to get FSR 3

FSR 3 is headed to multiple Nvidia graphics cards like previous versions of the temporal upscaling technology. Every RTX graphics card ever launched is getting access to AMD's frame generation and improved super-resolution formula.

Below is the detailed list of all GPUs getting access to the upcoming FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 tech:

Nvidia RTX 20 series

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti

Nvidia RTX 30 series

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia RTX 40 series

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090

FSR 3 is an exciting addition to the temporal upscaling tech family. The best part about the technology is the wide array of supported graphics cards. The tech allows players to continue using units like the last-gen RX 6000 and RTX 30 series GPUs.