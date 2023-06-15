Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super continue to be potent graphics cards for gaming years after they were launched. These GPUs are available for cheap these days, especially in second-hand marketplaces like eBay and Craigslist. This makes the cards superb options for playing the latest video games like F1 23 at 1080p.

However, it's worth noting that you may not be able to play the latest racing game at the highest settings, and you will likely have to rely on some form of upscaling. This can make fine-tuning the settings for optimum performance a bit of a chore.

In this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the 60-class graphics cards from a couple of generations ago.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 2060 doesn't pack a ton of power. However, it runs F1 23 like a charm without major compromises to visual quality. You will have to turn off ray tracing and rely on DLSS to hit a stable 60. However, the game still looks pretty good with all these effects turned off, and it is rendered at only 50% of the native resolution.

The detailed graphics and video options for this entry-level 60-class card is as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: High

High Post process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Off

Off Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: High

High Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Balanced

Balanced DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is considerably faster than the older 2060, so you can push the settings slightly higher without compromising on the framerate.

The best graphics and video options for the game on the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray-traced shadows: On

On Ray-traced reflections: On

On Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High-quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are still able to handle the latest games efficiently, so owners may want to consider holding off on upgrading until the next generation gets released. There are some visual compromises that you'll have to put up with when playing modern games on these GPUs, but the performance of these old cards is still pretty impressive, and they should satisfy most gaming needs.

