Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super continue to be potent graphics cards for gaming years after they were launched. These GPUs are available for cheap these days, especially in second-hand marketplaces like eBay and Craigslist. This makes the cards superb options for playing the latest video games like F1 23 at 1080p.
However, it's worth noting that you may not be able to play the latest racing game at the highest settings, and you will likely have to rely on some form of upscaling. This can make fine-tuning the settings for optimum performance a bit of a chore.
In this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the 60-class graphics cards from a couple of generations ago.
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 2060 doesn't pack a ton of power. However, it runs F1 23 like a charm without major compromises to visual quality. You will have to turn off ray tracing and rely on DLSS to hit a stable 60. However, the game still looks pretty good with all these effects turned off, and it is rendered at only 50% of the native resolution.
The detailed graphics and video options for this entry-level 60-class card is as follows:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: High
- Post process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Off
- Ground cover: Ultra high
- Trees: Ultra high
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: High
- Asynchronous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Balanced
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
The RTX 2060 Super is considerably faster than the older 2060, so you can push the settings slightly higher without compromising on the framerate.
The best graphics and video options for the game on the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray-traced shadows: On
- Ray-traced reflections: On
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Ultra high
- Post process: High
- Shadows: Ultra high
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra high
- Mirrors: Ultra high
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Ultra high
- Ground cover: Ultra high
- Trees: Ultra high
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: Ultra high
- Asynchrous compute: On
- Texture streaming: Ultra high
- Variable rate shading: On
- High-quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are still able to handle the latest games efficiently, so owners may want to consider holding off on upgrading until the next generation gets released. There are some visual compromises that you'll have to put up with when playing modern games on these GPUs, but the performance of these old cards is still pretty impressive, and they should satisfy most gaming needs.