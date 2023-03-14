Best WWE 2K23 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

WWE 2K23 is just around the corner. However, as of this writing, eligible players can start playing the game right away if they have Early Access. The title is the next WWE 2K series iteration and features an updated roster. Improvements in this generation go beyond simple graphical upgrades. Apart from better visuals compared to past entries in the series, the title features improved gameplay mechanics and a host of novel features.

Despite all the improvements, the game is surprisingly light for a gaming system. It recommends a GTX 1070, which is almost 7 years old at this point. Having said that, most modern graphics hardware can easily run the title and deliver solid FPS.

GPUs such as the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super were launched in 2019, and despite their age, the two cards run the game exceptionally well. For users of the above-mentioned GPUs, this article will look closer at the best graphics settings to use in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 runs flawlessly on the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. They are the first generation of RTX cards that made real-time ray tracing mainstream. Since then, AMD has followed suit, along with next-gen consoles, which all allow for real-time ray tracing. However, what made the RTX 20 series so game-changing was the implementation of DLSS, which provided users with superior performance with little to no image degradation.

The two aforementioned cards run most new titles almost four years after their release surprisingly well. WWE 2K23 runs without breaking a sweat on the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super if users are running the title at 1080p. They may also turn down a few settings to make it playable at 1440p.

That said, here are the best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super:

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 2060

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Texture Quality: Standard

Standard Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Model Quality: High

High Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Motion Blur: As per your preference.

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 2060 Super

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Model Quality: High

High Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: High

High Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Motion Blur: As per your preference.

These settings will deliver users the most optimal experience in the game. The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are sufficient to hit 60 FPS at 1080p in the latest WWE game.

