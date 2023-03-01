Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Destiny 2's latest expansion Lightfall is finally underway, bringing plenty of new content. Apart from the new campaign, players can now explore new areas and locations in the game's world. However, to play the latest content from Bungie, the game will need to run smoothly on your system for an immersive experience.

This is where the mid-range GPUs from Nvidia, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super, come in, the first generation RTX cards that came with several enhancements. Apart from real-time ray tracing capabilities and DLSS, these GPUs deliver huge performance upgrades over the GTX series. In 2023, the two graphics cards still hold up pretty well despite their age.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super support Destiny 2 Lightfall surprisingly well

Being an MMO title, Destiny 2 players often find themselves in intense battles that can be stressful for even the latest hardware. Due to the nature of the game and its mechanics, users will have to ensure that they maintain a high and stable framerate. This will allow for smoother visuals and a competitive gaming experience.

Thankfully, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super can comfortably run the game. While both cards can support the game in maximum settings, the result will be sub-par and not practical for most. Hence, players looking to optimize their gameplay experience in Destiny 2's Lightfall will need to adjust their graphics settings.

Here are the most optimal graphics settings to use in Destiny 2's Lightfall with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:

Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2060

Video

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Off

Off Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Bounds: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Advanced Video

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

SMAA Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: HDAO

HDAO Texture Anisotropy: 16x

16x Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Medium

Medium Environment Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Character Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Shadow Distance: High

High Light Shafts: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Wind Impulse: As per the user's preference.

Additional Video

Render Resolution: 100%

100% HDR (Requires HDR Display): Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2060 Super

Video

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Off

Off Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Bounds: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Advanced Video

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

SMAA Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: HDAO

HDAO Texture Anisotropy: 16x

16x Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Medium

Medium Environment Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Character Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Shadow Distance: High

High Light Shafts: High

High Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Wind Impulse: As per the user's preference.

Additional Video

Render Resolution: 100%

100% HDR (Requires HDR Display): Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

The above-mentioned settings will produce the best image quality and framerate for players using the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. These settings provide a balanced experience.

Players seeking higher framerates may drop a few settings. However, for higher visual quality, they may tweak settings such as Shadow Quality and Foliage Detail Distance.

Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

