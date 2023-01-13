How to get the Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is no stranger to amazing weapons and interesting cosmetics. While the current Witch Queen expansion introduced several intriguing items and a campaign, the majority of fans had their eye on one particular weapon, Quicksilver Storm. This Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle was first introduced to fans back in August 2022 with the official Lightfall expansion reveal.

The Quicksilver Storm isn't your typical Auto Rifle. Being an Exotic weapon, it's currently one of the most sought-after guns in the game, boasting solid damage numbers as well as range statistics. In addition to these impressive stats, the Auto Rifle also comes with several perks that give its wielder useful advantages in combat.

Obtaining the Quicksilver Storm Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

Presently, the only way you can get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic rifle in Destiny 2 is by pre-ordering the Lightfall and the Annual Pass combo. However, that's not the only reward for players who pre-purchase the expansion. Those who do so will also gain access to the Neomuna Nights Legendary emblem, Speed Metal Ghost Shell, and Tangled Strands emote.

To pre-order it, you can head over to the game's official page on Steam and purchase the expansion. Currently, it offers two options for players looking to get their hands on the Lightfall expansion, which are Destiny 2: Lightfall (for $49.99) and Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass (for $99.99).

Users who pre-order the latter will be able to access the Quicksilver Storm Exotic weapon in the game immediately.

More about the Exotic Quicksilver Storm Auto Rifle

In general, the Quicksilver Storm is an absolute beast, with many players from the community going as far as to claim it to be a 'pay-to-win' weapon. Moreover, considering that it can only be obtained by pre-ordering the expansion, the Auto Rifle is a fairly rare commodity in-game.

Having said that, the weapon's impressive statistics and perks make it extremely appealing to the game's fanbase. Here are all the base stats and perks of the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle:

Base stats

Impact: 18.

Range: 50.

Stability: 100.

Handling: 53.

Reload Speed: 54.

Aim Assistance: 83.

Zoom: 16.

Airborne Effectiveness: 26

Perks

Corkscrew Rifling for increased stability, range, and handling.

High Caliber Rounds for more range and flinching enemies.

Grenade Chaser Exotic perk which lets players switch the weapon into a Grenade Launcher.

Hand Laid Stock for better stability and recoil control.

In addition to these stats, this Auto Rifle boasts a fire rate of 720 rounds per minute. It also has a magazine size of 50, which is more than enough to easily take out multiple enemy targets. As this weapon has an 88 recoil direction, it's fairly easy to use in almost every situation.

This is all there's to know about getting the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2.

The Lightfall expansion is currently available for pre-purchase and goes live on February 28, 2023, for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

