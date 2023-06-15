Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are among the most popular graphics cards ever made. They bring the improved ray tracing and upscaling capabilities of the Ampere lineup to the masses. Although pricing was skewed for the majority of their lifespan, these GPUs sold like hotcakes. They can easily handle the latest games in the market at 1080p and will continue to do so for some time to come.

Since F1 23 isn't necessarily more demanding than last year's F1 22, gamers can expect solid performance with a 3060 or a 3060 Ti at 1080p without sacrificing too much on the visual quality. They can fine-tune the graphics options to get a high framerate consistently without any major dips.

In this article, we list the best settings for the 60-class cards from the last generation. The list includes both the graphics settings as well as the best video settings.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 packs enough horsepower to run the latest racing game in the market at 1080p at High settings. We don't recommend using ray tracing with this card since it tanks the framerate to the upper 40s, which might not be ideal for most gamers.

With the following settings applied, gamers can expect more than 60 FPS in F1 23:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: High

High Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: High

High Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the RTX 3060 despite featuring a smaller 8 GB memory buffer. Gamers can crank up the settings slightly while not losing out on framerates.

The best graphics options for this card are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray-traced shadows: On

On Ray-traced reflections: On

On Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High-quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

The RTX 3060 Ti can deliver consistent performance without any form of upscaling. However, we recommend relying on Nvidia DLSS for both of these GPUs to avoid any major dips below 60 FPS.

Overall, these GPUs are solid offerings for 1080p and can easily handle F1 23 without any issues.

