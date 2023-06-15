Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are among the most popular graphics cards ever made. They bring the improved ray tracing and upscaling capabilities of the Ampere lineup to the masses. Although pricing was skewed for the majority of their lifespan, these GPUs sold like hotcakes. They can easily handle the latest games in the market at 1080p and will continue to do so for some time to come.
Since F1 23 isn't necessarily more demanding than last year's F1 22, gamers can expect solid performance with a 3060 or a 3060 Ti at 1080p without sacrificing too much on the visual quality. They can fine-tune the graphics options to get a high framerate consistently without any major dips.
In this article, we list the best settings for the 60-class cards from the last generation. The list includes both the graphics settings as well as the best video settings.
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 packs enough horsepower to run the latest racing game in the market at 1080p at High settings. We don't recommend using ray tracing with this card since it tanks the framerate to the upper 40s, which might not be ideal for most gamers.
With the following settings applied, gamers can expect more than 60 FPS in F1 23:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: High
- Post process: High
- Shadows: Ultra high
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra high
- Mirrors: Ultra high
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Ultra high
- Ground cover: Ultra high
- Trees: Ultra high
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: High
- Asynchrous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the RTX 3060 despite featuring a smaller 8 GB memory buffer. Gamers can crank up the settings slightly while not losing out on framerates.
The best graphics options for this card are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray-traced shadows: On
- Ray-traced reflections: On
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Ultra high
- Post process: High
- Shadows: Ultra high
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra high
- Mirrors: Ultra high
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Ultra high
- Ground cover: Ultra high
- Trees: Ultra high
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: Ultra high
- Asynchrous compute: On
- Texture streaming: Ultra high
- Variable rate shading: On
- High-quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
The RTX 3060 Ti can deliver consistent performance without any form of upscaling. However, we recommend relying on Nvidia DLSS for both of these GPUs to avoid any major dips below 60 FPS.
Overall, these GPUs are solid offerings for 1080p and can easily handle F1 23 without any issues.