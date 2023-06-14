How to play F1 23 early access for free

The eagerly awaited racing game F1 23 is generating high expectations among players. With its captivating gameplay experience, it promises to deliver an exhilarating experience. EA Sports consistently excels in implementing innovative gameplay mechanics and introducing new features, and F1 23 is no exception. The game is designed to amplify the thrill for dedicated Formula 1 enthusiasts.

Alongside improved gameplay elements, EA is offering players a chance to obtain rewards. Those who have pre-ordered the Champions Edition will be granted three days of early access. Conversely, being a member of EA Play entitles you to a five-hour free trial, which is also available during the early access period.

The latest F1 title allows you to explore new features, including competing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

How to access the F1 23 trial with EA Play

If you're a devoted Formula 1 fan and excited about playing F1 23 in advance, you can gain early access by subscribing to EA Play for a monthly subscription cost of $4.99. As an EA Play member, you can enjoy a five-hour free trial in F1 2023 before its official release. Additionally, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription grants you the benefit of receiving the EA Play subscription at no extra cost.

You can also subscribe to EA Play Pro, which gives you complete access to the game before its release. This premium subscription costs $14.99 per month and includes full access to the Deluxe Edition of the game.

If you're an EA Play member, in addition to the five-hour free trial, you will also get a monthly bonus of 5,000 XP.

On the other hand, EA Play Pro members gain full access to the Deluxe Edition. This will grant you 5,000 bonus XP, Braking Point 2 Customization items (featuring casual and race wear in-game items), and 18,000 PitCoins (virtual currency) each month.

F1 23 editions, platforms, and more

F1 23 is set to be released on June 16, 2023, and will be offered in two versions: the Champions Edition and the Standard Edition. The game will be accessible on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The price for the Standard edition is $69.99, while the Champions edition is priced at $89.99. The Standard Edition includes the F1 World Starter Pack and 5,000 PitCoin (in-game currency).

You will gain various additional perks from the Champions Edition, including an XP Boost, the F1 World Bumper Pack, 18,000 PitCoins, 4 fresh My Team Racing Icons, and early access for three days with an Early access XP Double Boost.

Additionally, as an exclusive bonus, you will receive in-game items specially designed by Max Verstappen.

Poll : 0 votes